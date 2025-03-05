ZM Trucks Selects Sibros to Power Data and Fleet Analytics Cloud Platform for Zero Emission Commercial Vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif. and FONTANA, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, a leader in Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) solutions, announced a strategic partnership with ZO Motors North America today. The collaboration will create a unified data and fleet analytics cloud platform for ZM Trucks commercial vehicles, to improve fleet performance monitoring and service management. This will be achieved by leveraging advanced dynamic data logging, analytics, and AI-driven insights.

ZM Trucks commercial vehicle models, which encompass a full range of battery electric medium and heavy-duty trucks, will be equipped with technology components from Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform. These components will enable real-time data collection, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, predictive maintenance, fleet performance monitoring, and remote diagnostics. This will allow for seamless and secure digital services across ZM Trucks’ entire commercial vehicle lineup.

“At ZM Trucks, we are committed to driving innovation and setting a new standard for commercial vehicles,” said Joost de Vries, CEO of ZM Trucks. “Establishing our first North American manufacturing plant and regional headquarters in San Bernardino County allows us to meet the growing demand for our sustainable vehicle solutions. By partnering with Sibros , we’re taking our vehicles to the next level by transforming them into intelligent, data-driven assets that optimize fleet performance, enhance customer service, and reduce operational costs.”

Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform will provide ZM Trucks with a scalable infrastructure to manage and analyze data from its connected vehicles while improving digital user experience and after-sales services. Key capabilities of the platform include:

Dynamic Data Logging: Continuously collecting vehicle data for analysis, enabling insights into vehicle performance, driver behavior, and usage patterns.

Continuously collecting vehicle data for analysis, enabling insights into vehicle performance, driver behavior, and usage patterns. Advanced Analytics and AI: Leveraging AI algorithms to identify trends, predict maintenance needs, and optimize vehicle uptime.

Leveraging AI algorithms to identify trends, predict maintenance needs, and optimize vehicle uptime. Remote Diagnostics and OTA Updates: Enabling real-time remote diagnosis of vehicle issues and seamless software updates to improve functionality and resolve potential problems.

Enabling real-time remote diagnosis of vehicle issues and seamless software updates to improve functionality and resolve potential problems. Predictive Maintenance: Proactively addressing maintenance needs to reduce unplanned downtime and maximize fleet efficiency.

“We are excited to partner with ZM Trucks to bring our connected vehicle expertise to their commercial fleet,” said Mayank Sikaria, President of Sibros. “Our technology will empower ZM Trucks to unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction by turning vehicle data into actionable insights. This partnership represents a major step forward for the commercial vehicle industry, showcasing what’s possible with cutting-edge connected technology.”

ZO Motors will be showcasing its first vehicle for North America, the ZM8, during Work Truck Week 2025 , taking place from March 4–7 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

The partnership between ZM Trucks and Sibros aligns with both companies' shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering cutting-edge connected vehicle experiences. This collaboration will drive continuous improvements in fleet operations and service management, setting a new benchmark for the commercial vehicle industry.

About ZM Trucks

ZM Trucks, the commercial vehicle brand of ZO Motors North America, specializing in designing and manufacturing innovative electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles for the global market. With a focus on performance, efficiency, and sustainability, ZM Trucks recently announced the opening of its first North American manufacturing plant and new regional headquarters in San Bernardino County, positioning the company to meet growing market demand.

About Sibros

Sibros is a global leader in Software-Defined Vehicle management solutions, offering a cloud-based platform that connects and manages all aspects of vehicle data, software, and services. Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform™ enables OEMs to deliver advanced connected vehicle features such as data logging, OTA software updates, remote diagnostics, and AI-driven analytics.



Media Contacts:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.