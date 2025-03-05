The Future of Software Testing: Trends Driving the Automation Testing Market

Allied Market

The automation testing market is expected to grow in upcoming years owing to rising digitalization in various industry sectors.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies is reinforcing the importance of continuous testing and the integration of automation testing into the software development life cycle. Further, the increasing complexity of software applications and systems demands comprehensive and efficient testing is fueling the demand for automation testing market . Automation testing tools and frameworks have evolved to support a wide range of technologies, including web, mobile, cloud, and IoT applications. This adaptability has made automation testing indispensable, particularly in industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, where stringent regulations and data security requirements necessitate rigorous testing and validation.Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into automation testing is driving the automation testing market growth. These technologies are being used for test case generation, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation of repetitive testing tasks. AI-driven solutions enhance testing efficiency and help identify potential issues before they become critical, contributing to software reliability.The automation testing market was valued at $25.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $123 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07460 Furthermore, the global automation testing market is in its developing phase, and exhibits high growth potential, due to rise in implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). In addition, increase in partnerships are expected to promote the automation testing market growth in future. For instance, in September 2023, GameDriver Inc., the premier automated testing solution for gaming and XR experiences, and Kobiton, Inc., the leading provider of mobile testing solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the standards of game testing and quality assurance within the dynamic and ever-evolving gaming industry. The partnership will offer a unified solution that streamlines testing workflows by enabling mobile developers using game engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine to easily test their apps and games using GameDriver’s automated testing solution.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in automation testing market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the growth of e-commerce platforms and mobile applications in Asia-Pacific has driven the need for specialized testing solutions for web and mobile. Automation testing is crucial for ensuring a seamless user experience. Further, automation testing providers are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into their solutions. AI is used for test automation script generation, predictive analytics, and intelligent test case selection.Buy this Complete Report (279 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:By component, the solution segment acquired a major automation testing market share in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that automation testing solutions are increasingly incorporating AI and machine learning capabilities. AI is used for intelligent test case generation, predicting potential issues, and self-healing tests, making the testing process more efficient and effective.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07460 The key players operating in the automation testing market analysis IBM, Apexon, Accenture, Cigniti Technologies, Capgemini, Microsoft, Tricentis, Keysight Technologies, Sauce Labs Inc., and Parasoft. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automation testing Industry.

