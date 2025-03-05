Revolutionizing Hiring, One Interview at a Time — Employ Acquires Pillar, the Leading AI Interview Intelligence Platform

Employ’s industry-leading, AI-powered hiring engine eliminates the guesswork, streamlines decision-making and puts talent acquisition teams into peak performance—so you can hire the best, every time

DENVER, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ, the market-leading intelligent hiring platform and driving force behind JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, just supercharged hiring for its 23,000 customers with the acquisition of Pillar, a transformative AI interview intelligence platform.

Employ is at the forefront of AI-powered innovation— “AI is not just a feature at Employ, it's in our DNA,” said Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer at Employ. “AI is fundamental and core to driving efficiency in the hiring process, so much so that we wanted to own the interview intelligence roadmap to drive future developments that meet the needs of our customers. We don't see AI as a bolt-on; we believe it’s critical to have greater control of natively embedded capabilities to drive efficiencies throughout the entire workflow. With Pillar, customers can continue to harness the power of AI directly in their hiring workflows and finally ditch the guesswork.”

Employ isn’t just leading the smarter hiring charge—it’s defining it. With intelligent and responsible AI, Employ is setting the gold standard for hiring that is not only faster and smarter but also fair and transparent. The future of talent acquisition isn’t just coming—it’s here, and Employ is rewriting the ‘hire smarter’ playbook with AI that’s both powerful and principled.

Smarter. Faster. Limitless.

Pillar’s AI-powered insights are proven to eliminate inefficiencies and bottlenecks and empower faster hiring of more qualified candidates.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Pillar into the Employ family,” said Steve Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Employ. "This acquisition isn’t just about adding AI-powered interview intelligence capabilities—it’s about supercharging hiring teams, regardless of industry or size, while keeping human connection at the center. With Pillar, we’re accelerating product innovation, giving our customers smarter, faster, and more confident hiring. Technology should enhance, not replace, face-to-face engagement. By eliminating distractions like note taking, second guessing and chasing interviewers for feedback—we empower teams to focus on meaningful conversations and better decisions. No more losing top talent to delays. As hiring evolves, we’re doubling down on people first, industry-leading solutions that give our customers a competitive edge—without sacrificing the personal touch that defines great hiring."

Mark Simpson, Founder of Pillar, said, “Pillar was founded to help companies cut the cost and chaos from hiring—without losing the human touch. Employ’s people-first mission takes that vision even further, empowering hiring teams with reliable, efficient and fair hiring processes that actually work."

Global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, Josh Bersin, stated, “The integration of interview intelligence with applicant tracking systems will transform the hiring landscape. By combining Pillar’s AI-powered interview intelligence with Employ’s expansive ATS offerings, recruiters will gain deeper insights, streamline workflows and create more personalized candidate experiences. This evolution in hiring technology will enable companies to hire better and faster, ultimately shaping the future of talent acquisition.”

About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. provides people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. Serving SMBs to global enterprises, Employ focuses on the unique recruiting needs of each organization—from foundational hiring to sophisticated talent acquisition. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring solutions, providing a curated set of recruiting technologies and services. Together, Employ and its solutions (JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite) serve more than 23,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

