One Of Utah's Top Financial Advisors, Robert Coleman, Co-Authors Book to Bring Wealth Protecting Strategies to Retirees

Robert Coleman

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baby boomers, the generation that built much of America’s wealth, now face unique retirement challenges to protect that wealth—from increasing taxation to market volatility to inflation and health care issues, among others.Robert (Bob) Coleman, a nationally recognized Financial Educator and Author, has co-authored a new book, Retire On Your Terms, which offers innovative, strategic insights designed to empower retirees to take control of their financial futures and ensure they retire on their own terms."Many baby boomers are realizing that the retirement they envisioned may not be as secure as they thought," said Coleman. “Whether it’s rising taxes, health issues, or uncertainty in the markets, today’s retirees need more than just traditional advice. In Retire On Your Terms, I help guide them through the complexities of retirement planning and show how they can build a plan that not only protects their wealth, but also allows them to live the life they’ve worked so hard for."Retire On Your Terms isn’t just a financial strategy book—it’s a roadmap for transforming your retirement into the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. Coleman addresses the unique fears and concerns of baby boomers, offering actionable strategies to protect hard-earned savings, minimize taxes, and create a reliable income stream that won't be shaken by market downturns or tax increases.Coleman’s expert advice is particularly vital for boomers who have accumulated significant wealth, but now face the daunting task of making it last throughout their retirement years. His insights into alternative investments, tax reduction strategies, and risk management provide a holistic approach that goes beyond traditional retirement planning.As the Founder and CEO of Non-Traditional Financial Solutions LLC , Coleman has spent over two decades helping high-net-worth individuals, especially those in the baby boomer generation, overcome the obstacles that often derail traditional retirement plans. His approach focuses on strategies that provide growth, protection, and peace of mind, even in the face of economic uncertainty.To learn more about Coleman's innovative strategies, visit www.NonTraditionalFS.com or contact him at (435) 375-3756 or via email at Bob@NonTraditionalFS.com.About Robert ColemanRobert (Bob) Coleman is a nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Non-Traditional Financial Strategist known for his innovative approach to wealth building. As the Founder and CEO of Non-Traditional Financial Solutions LLC, Bob has spent over 23 years helping clients break free from conventional financial thinking to discover smarter, more effective wealth-enhancing strategies. He and his team specialize in working with successful business owners, high-net-worth families, charitable organizations, and tax professionals—providing fresh, strategic solutions tailored to their unique financial goals. Bob’s depth of expertise comes from the many roles he has played throughout his career, giving him a broad and insightful perspective on financial strategy. His ability to simplify complex concepts and develop forward-thinking solutions has earned him national recognition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.