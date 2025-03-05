Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Predicted to Reach $4.73 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 5.8%

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to reach $4,736.03 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently said according to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market generated $3.04 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $4.73 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.♦ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗲 & 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁) -• Doctors and healthcare centres have identified the importance of performing antimicrobial susceptibility tests (ASTs) in the post-COVID-19 world.• Clinical microbiology laboratories are actively using this.• The antimicrobial susceptibility tests decide susceptibility of fungi, bacteria, or viral strain to a panel of antibiotics, antifungals, and antivirals. Hence, it is important to deal with COVID-19 infection.The report segments the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market on the basis of method type, product type, end-user, and region.Based on product type, the manual products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the automated products segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.Based on method type, the disk diffusion segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the rapid automation method segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.♦ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market/purchase-options 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 -• Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.• Becton, Dickinson and Company,• Biomerieux SA,• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,• Bruker,• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter),• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,• HiMedia Laboratories,• Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma),• Thermo Fisher ScientificBased on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 -• By product type, the manual segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.• On the basis of method type, the disk diffusion segment dominated the market in 2020• Depending on end user, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 -The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.• North America (USA and Canada)• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?Q1. What is the total market value of antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2021?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report?Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market?𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀 -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.