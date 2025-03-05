Holding(s) in Company

Reykjavík, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Kvika banki hf.

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Reykjavík, Iceland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28 February 2025

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 05 March 2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4,47% 4,47% 17,784,379

Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5,09% 5,09% 20,229,146



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rights % of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

CA02312A1066 17,784,379 4,47%

SUBTOTAL 8. A 17,784,379 4,47%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash

Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the



applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) X

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Kvika banki hf. 1,92% (7,651,585)

Kvika Asset Management. 2,55% (10,132,794)

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information