Elevate Your IR Strategy: Learn How to Unlock Data-Driven Insights for Smarter Decision-Making!

NEW YORK , March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How to Use Data to Drive IR Strategy

Across your investor relations program, you have access to a wealth of data from earnings calls and websites to press releases – but are you leveraging it effectively? Join us for this exclusive webinar to learn how to turn your IR data into a strategic advantage.

Attendees will learn how to:

Extract valuable insights from existing IR data

Turn analytics into a powerful IR strategy

Build a data-driven, scalable IR program



WHEN: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from 11am-12pm ET

REGISTRATION - Link

WHO:

Erik Carlson - Chief Operating Officer, Notified

As COO, Carlson oversees Product, Operations and Finance. With over a decade in private equity and business transformation, he has advised on 100+ deals at PwC and led M&A integration. Based in New York City, Erik brings extensive expertise in driving strategic growth.



- As COO, Carlson oversees Product, Operations and Finance. With over a decade in private equity and business transformation, he has advised on 100+ deals at PwC and led M&A integration. Based in New York City, Erik brings extensive expertise in driving strategic growth. Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH – Founder & Head of IR, Z3 BioCommunications

With 20+ years in biotech, Schulman has led IR at multiple NASDAQ-listed companies. He holds a PharmD from Rutgers and an MPH from Yale.



– With 20+ years in biotech, Schulman has led IR at multiple NASDAQ-listed companies. He holds a PharmD from Rutgers and an MPH from Yale. Amanda Tang – Head, Investor Relations, TMX Group

With a deep background in investor relations, Tang has been instrumental in managing TMX Group's investor communications. She is based in Toronto, Ontario.



– With a deep background in investor relations, Tang has been instrumental in managing TMX Group's investor communications. She is based in Toronto, Ontario. Laurie Havelock (Moderator) – Editor, IR Impact

Havelock is a journalist, writer and podcaster with over a decade of experience at IR Impact (formerly IR Magazine). He previously held editorial roles in the Daily Telegraph and i newspaper and is based in London.

WHY:

In a rapidly evolving market, IR teams must harness the power of data to stay competitive, optimize investor engagement and make informed decisions. This webinar will provide essential strategies and tools to help IROs elevate their approach and gain a competitive edge.











About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it’s reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world’s largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/305cdce7-8cf3-4591-88db-a863ffd01fd9

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

How to Use Data to Drive IR Strategy Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from 11am-12pm ET

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.