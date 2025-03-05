Chinese modernization offers a new option for others

China's "two sessions" highlight modernization, reform, and global impact—offering a unique development path: Global Times

Beijing, China, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "two sessions" are not only a major political event in China but also a key window for the world to observe the country's democratic politics and development trajectory. This year, as in years past, the event has captured considerable global attention, highlighting China's ongoing development and its implications for the world stage. In the "Unraveling the allure of China" series, the Global Times (GT) invites experts and scholars from around the world to delve into the multifaceted allure of China and explore how the lessons drawn from its unique experiences can provide valuable insights for other nations.

In the first installment, Keith Bennett (Bennett), vice chairman of the 48 Group Club and a veteran China watcher, shared his insights with GT reporter Wang Zixuan on this year's "two sessions" and the global significance of Chinese modernization.

GT: The third session of the 14th National People's Congress and the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, or "two sessions" in short, will convene in Beijing on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively. What are your expectations about this event?

Bennett: I think that there's going to be more international attention on the "two sessions" than usual this year. The reason for this is the background against which they will take place in an internationally volatile and unstable situation, which poses challenges not only to China, but to other countries and the global economy as a whole.

How China responds will affect not just China, but the world economy as a whole. So, obviously, China will have to take the current situation into account and make necessary policy adjustments. However, I think the main thing that we will see is that China is prepared for any challenge. And if China continues on a long course of steady, measured and high-quality development, it can rely on the vast potential of its internal market which has been highlighted by the dual circulation strategy. Faced with the unpredictable behavior of the US, even other developed economies will more deeply appreciate that China is a steady, reliable and trustworthy partner.

GT: What role will the "two sessions" play this year in contributing to Chinese modernization and people's confidence in development, especially amid rising global uncertainty and the transformation of Chinese economy?

Bennett: If you look at the developments over the last year, a central focus was the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in July last year. This sends a clear signal that China will not only continue its policy of reform and opening-up, but it will also enhance it qualitatively. This is further evidenced by the announcement of hundreds of reform measures at the third plenary session.

However, I think there's a key change or development occurring with the reform and opening-up in China. Now, it is no longer simply a matter of making foreign things serve China, but it is also about what China contributes to the world. I expect that attention will be paid to the development of new quality productive forces. President Xi Jinping has been laying emphasis on this for some time.

What recently caught the world's attention was the sudden emergence of DeepSeek. In relation to this, I expect to see the "two sessions" making an affirmation of the important role of the private sector within the broader system of socialism with Chinese characteristics. President Xi's recent meeting with entrepreneurs sent a strong signal in this regard. It was notable in that meeting that the attention was given to areas including high-tech and AI. I think this shows that the emphasis is being placed not only on the real economy but also on sustainability and developments that offer benefits to all humanity.

GT: Pursuing common prosperity for all is considered an essential feature of Chinese modernization. What are the main characteristics of Chinese modernization?

Bennett: Frist of all, Chinese modernization is a modernization of common prosperity. It seeks to avoid polarization and avoid the phenomenon of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. No other country has achieved modernization in this way. We still have those phenomena of polarization in Britain and the US. The second point is that it is green modernization that aims to make a healthy, clean, beautiful and sustainable modernization with emphasis on, for example, reforestation and preserving biodiversity, rather than a modernization that degrades the environment. Third, it is a modernization that rejects the old path of colonialism, war and the strong bullying the weak. Fourth, it is the modernization of a vast country. China is a country of over 1.4 billion people, about 17 percent of the world's population, and therefore its modernization will mean a profound change.

GT: Why is the path of Chinese modernization proving to be effective? How does Chinese modernization challenge the notion that "modernization equals Westernization"?

Bennett: I think it's effective because of the features that I've just described. The old path of modernization was characterized to a large extent by colonialism, oppression and war. Not only has it caused great misery and suffering, but it has also exhausted its potential. It's actually not a path that is available anymore because of the rise of the Global South as a whole.

With its distinct features, Chinese modernization demonstrates that modernization no longer means Westernization. Chinese modernization and its suitability and efficacy for the majority of humanity will be expressed both quantitatively - by the largest number of people living in modernized conditions - and qualitatively, as it represents a better form of modernization that benefits all in society. It doesn't rely on oppressing other nations or peoples, and avoids polarization.

GT: Why is the Chinese modernization path recognized by more and more countries? How has Chinese modernization affected other nations and the world?

Bennett: Some people in the West are blaming China for their own problems, but the West is responsible for its own issues. It's been a kind of political trick in capitalist societies to find an external enemy to explain internal problems. In fact, China's rapid development has greatly benefitted the West on a number of levels. For example, during decades of China's reform and opening-up, Western capital has made significant profits in China, and thousands of jobs have been created and sustained thanks to Chinese investment in our countries and exports in China. Moreover, Chinese goods provide consumer with choice and value for money.

China's modernization path is more and more recognized by many countries because rather than exploiting others, it offers opportunities. As President Xi said, China can only do well when the world is doing well. When China does well, the world will get even better. I think this is a kind of vision of equal and inclusive globalization, which is the very opposite of the "my country first" mentality or the "winner-takes-all" zero-sum game.

The significance of Chinese modernization to the world is that it offers a new option for other countries who want to speed up development while preserving independence. The message that Chinese modernization sends to other countries is that if China can do it, then other countries can do it. Additionally, the significance of Chinese modernization to the world lies in its ability to address the global majority in a way that previous modernization projects have failed to achieve.

