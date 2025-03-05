UPCX Launches ‘Bridge It & Bag It’ Event, Inviting Users to Experience Cross-Chain Bridging

Singapore, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As blockchain technology continues to evolve, cross-chain interoperability has become a vital bridge connecting different ecosystems. UPCX, a blockchain project focused on efficient payments and financial services, has officially launched its UPCX Bridge, enabling seamless token transfers between the UPCX blockchain and Ethereum (ERC-20). This development not only brings new possibilities to token holders and developers but also marks a significant breakthrough in the UPCX ecosystem’s cross-chain functionality and interoperability. To celebrate this milestone, UPCX has introduced the “Bridge It & Bag It: The UPCX Bridge Campaign,” offering a generous prize pool worth $2,800 (1,000 UPC) and inviting users to experience the fun of cross-chain interactions while earning rewards.





UPCX Bridge: A Convenient Gateway to the Future

The launch of the UPCX Bridge provides users with a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cross-chain experience. Through this feature, users can effortlessly transfer UPC tokens between the UPCX blockchain and Ethereum, leveraging the unique strengths of both networks. The UPCX blockchain is renowned for its high processing capacity and low transaction fees, making it particularly well-suited for payment and financial scenarios, while Ethereum stands out as a core hub in the blockchain world due to its security and rich decentralized application ecosystem. With the UPCX Bridge, users can freely switch between these chain environments, expanding the practical value of UPC tokens—whether participating in DeFi, NFTs, or other ecosystem projects, the possibilities are endless.

Using the UPCX Bridge is straightforward. Users simply need to download the UPCX Wallet (available for iOS, Android, and as a Chrome extension) and connect popular wallets like Metamask or Trust Wallet via https://bridge.upcx.org to enable seamless token conversions between the UPCX blockchain and Ethereum.

“Bridge It & Bag It” Campaign: Participate in Cross-Chain Action and Win Rewards

Whether users are blockchain novices or seasoned players, the UPCX “Bridge It & Bag It” campaign offers a simple and engaging opportunity to experience cross-chain functionality. In just three steps, participants can join the event, and every successful cross-chain operation during the campaign period automatically enters them into a lucky draw for a chance to win lucrative rewards.

Campaign Details

End Date: March 20, 2025, 11:00 (UTC+8)

How to Participate:

- Cross-Chain Operation: Users visit https://bridge.upcx.org and bridge at least 10 UPC tokens.



- Submit Record: Users submit their transaction hash via the Google Form ( https://forms.gle/9KQ27Ehw6rcq6n287 ).



- Await the Draw: Every valid transaction automatically enters the lucky draw.

Prize Pool:



- Grand Prize: 150 UPC (1 winner)



- Second Prize: 100 UPC (1 winner)



- Third Prize: 80 UPC (1 winner)



- Lucky Prize: 670 UPC (shared equally among all valid participants)



How to Get Started?

Download the UPCX Wallet:

- iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/upcx-wallet/id6670522458



- Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=plt.wallet.upcxm&hl=en_US&pli=1



- Chrome Extension: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/upcx-wallet/ibnkckdhlpjkaddamnpfhmpbipahfina?pli=1



Start Bridging:

- Users open https://bridge.upcx.org



- Connect with wallets like Metamask or Trust Wallet for bridging.



- Seamlessly convert UPC tokens between Ethereum and the UPCX blockchain.



During the campaign, each cross-chain operation serves as a key to potential rewards. UPCX encourages users to download its wallet immediately, join the “Bridge It & Bag It” campaign, and embark on their cross-chain journey to claim their share of the prizes.

Toward a Broader Future



The launch of the UPCX Bridge not only enhances the liquidity and utility of UPC tokens but also opens the door to a multi-chain ecosystem for users. By combining UPCX’s high efficiency and low-cost features with Ethereum’s extensive application scenarios, the UPCX ecosystem is steadily advancing toward a broader and more promising future.

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

