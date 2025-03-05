The MIT Legatum Center announces new gift, vision for increasing impact in global growth markets

MIT alumni Sayuri and Craig Sharper make generous gift to expand the center’s impact in global growth markets

Cambridge, MA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship at MIT embarks on an exciting new chapter, thanks to a substantial gift from Sayuri Sharper, SB ’81, SM ’82, and Craig Sharper, SM ’80. The generous investment will support the Center’s mission to advance entrepreneurship and innovation in global growth markets, further expanding its reach and impact.

In recognition of this gift, the Center will adopt a new name and brand identity, which will be officially unveiled at the Innovation in Global Growth Markets: Prosperity Through Entrepreneurship Annual Conference from April 23–24, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Cambridge. Plenary sessions will be live-streamed and global media may attend the conference in-person by registering through this link.

“Sayuri and Craig's remarkable philanthropy will empower talented innovators to tackle challenges in global growth markets while advancing entrepreneurship on a global scale," said MIT President Sally Kornbluth.

Sayuri Sharper’s lifelong dedication to entrepreneurship, innovation and philanthropy makes this gift especially meaningful. Sayuri is the CEO of Kuo Sharper Initiative and the president of KSF Impact. A former tech executive and business litigator, she became actively involved in social entrepreneurship, impact investing, and philanthropy — focusing on lending her expertise to social entrepreneurs to provide scalable solutions to global problems. Since 2015, she has led investment, philanthropic, and socioeconomic efforts to alleviate global poverty and improve the natural environment with groups based in the San Francisco Bay area. She has served as a professional adviser for the Center since 2024.

“I am honored and delighted to support the Center in its next phase of expansion,” said Sharper. “Entrepreneurship is embedded in MIT’s culture, and with this transformation, we are strengthening our commitment to global entrepreneurs and innovation-driven founders in growth markets. This next chapter is about scaling impact, fostering meaningful partnerships and ensuring that entrepreneurship remains at the heart of achieving sustainable prosperity worldwide.”

Founded in 2007 by Iqbal Quadir and the Legatum Group, the Center was built on the strong belief that entrepreneurs and their innovation-driven solutions are key to advancing sustainable and inclusive prosperity in global growth markets. Over the years, the Center has run a series of programs both on and off campus including the MIT Student Fellowship, Foundry Fellowship (for Africa-based business founders), and hands-on bootcamps for early-stage, growth-stage, and DeepTech entrepreneurs.

The Center supports entrepreneurs’ innovative, scalable business throughout the world, with program alumni living across the world. With the generous support of the Legatum Group, in the first 15 years, the Center provided almost $10.5 million in tuition support for 326 fellows from 57 countries. These fellows have raised close to $1 billion in funding. Their work serves more than 17 million customers across 170 countries.

“The generous gift from Sayuri and Craig Sharper to name the Legatum Center at MIT will enable us to drive transformative change in global growth markets,” said Georgia Perakis, the John C Head III Dean (Interim) at the MIT Sloan School of Management. “This investment empowers MIT Sloan to continue to create opportunities that foster innovation, economic development, and lasting impact for generations to come.”

“As we look ahead to the next decade, our vision for the Center is clear — we are committed to deepening our impact and amplifying the voices of innovation-driven entrepreneurs in global growth markets,” said Dina H. Sherif, the Center’s executive director.

Attachment

Matthew Aliberti MIT Sloan School of Management 7815583436 malib@mit.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.