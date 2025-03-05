NeuroOne® to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced that it will participate in the upcoming Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Conference MedTech & Services Conference on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

NeuroOne CEO Dave Rosa will host a virtual corporate presentation at 9:20 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, followed by one-on-one meetings, which can be requested through Oppenheimer. To join live or view a replay of the webcast, please visit this link or the events page on NeuroOne’s investors relations website.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.nmtc1.com .

IR Contact

Chris Donovan

MZ Group – MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us

(914) 352-5853

