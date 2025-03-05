Grön Launches 1000mg BIG BAR Chocolates

The Mother of all Edibles Brings Massive Innovation to Missouri and Arizona Cannabis Markets With New Macro-Dose Value Friendly Large Format Chocolates

PORTLAND, Ore., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), is bringing something big to the cannabis edibles market. Something really BIG! Grön, the fastest growing edibles brand and acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of its most potent and value-packed edible yet—the BIG BAR, a 1000mg THC Fair Trade Certified chocolate bar designed for experienced cannabis consumers and medical patients. As part of its continued effort to provide the highest quality products in forms and doses that match consumer demands Grön, is making the impressive BIG BAR in two delicious flavors, Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate - both made with ethically produced fair trade chocolate - exclusively for the Missouri adult-use and Arizona medical markets.

More THC. More Chocolate. More to Love.

The Grön BIG BAR is the latest innovation from the company known as The Mother of All Edibles, which first entered the cannabis edibles market selling handcrafted fair trade chocolates produced by Founder and CEO Christine Apple. Today Grön, is building upon its own legacy of excellence as a cannabis chocolatier with a large format chocolate bar crafted for those who demand maximum potency, indulgence, and value from their edibles. Infused with 1000mg of premium THC per BIG BAR, the new chocolate powerhouse provides a cost-effective option for high-tolerance consumers and patients who want the most THC per dollar—without compromising on flavor or quality. The BIG BAR, weighing 2.5 oz of chocolate, expands Grön’s existing lineup, which includes the standard 1.6 oz Chocolate Bar and the 0.25 oz Mini Bar, available in Arizona and Missouri.

Dark Chocolate BIG BAR – Bold, rich, and deeply satisfying, made with Fair Trade cocoa for a luxuriously smooth experience and dusted with Jacobson Sea Salt.





Milk Chocolate BIG BAR – Creamy, velvety, and irresistibly indulgent, offering a melt-in-your-mouth taste with premium ethically sourced ingredients and dusted with Jacobson Sea Salt.



"We created the BIG BAR not just for its potency but because we know consumers and medical patients want more—more THC, more chocolate, and more value in their edibles," said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. "This product delivers exactly that, combining high-dose THC with the same premium ingredients and cannabis extract that make Grön a trusted name in the market."

Where to Find the BIG BAR

Launching in March 2025, the BIG BAR will be available at Missouri adult-use cannabis retailers and Arizona medical dispensaries. As with all Grön products, the BIG BAR is gluten-free, soy-free, and made with ethically sourced ingredients, ensuring a consistent and premium edible experience.

Grön’s BIG BAR will be available at select retailers throughout Missouri ( https://eatgron.com/arizona/chocolate-milk-chocolate-big-bar-mo/ ) and Arizona ( https://eatgron.com/arizona/chocolate-milk-chocolate-big-bar-az/ ). For more information about Grön visit: www.eatgron.com .

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

