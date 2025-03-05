Inspirato Achieves Industry-leading Net Promoter Score

75% of 2024 member responses rated their likelihood to recommend Inspirato as a 9 or 10

DENVER, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated ("Inspirato" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, proudly announces its industry-leading 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71.

NPS is a widely recognized measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty, with scores ranging from -100 to 100. A high NPS score signifies a customers' overall perception of the brand and willingness to recommend the products or services of a company. Inspirato's 2024 results highlight strong satisfaction levels across both vacation homes (NPS: 70) and curated experiences (NPS: 80), reflecting members' continued appreciation for the world-class luxury travel experiences and service provided by the Company.

“Inspirato's consistently high NPS demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best in luxury travel,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “Year after year, our members recognize and appreciate the excellence we strive for, and we remain dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the exceptional level of service they have come to expect.”

The Company's European portfolio was its highest performing region in driven by a perfect score in Mykonos and an NPS of more than 85 in Italy. Additionally, six of the Company's members-only Experiences earned a perfect score, including iconic sporting events such as The Masters, Wimbledon and the Kentucky Derby. Over the past five years, Experience-related travel has been among the fastest growing segment within the Company's portfolio. In 2025, Inspirato plans to host more than 25 Experiences around the world, including an expedition cruise in Alaska, a desert wellness retreat and a New Year’s Eve Cruise in the Caribbean.

