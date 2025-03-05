Unilever Deepens Commitment to AI Innovation through Vector Institute Collaboration

TORONTO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilever and the Vector Institute today announced a new partnership to advance artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. Through this collaboration, Unilever will gain access to Vector Institute's research insights, expertise, and extensive network of talent to help drive AI innovation across its business globally.

The partnership builds upon Unilever's strong presence in Canada's AI ecosystem, anchored by its Horizon3 AI Labs in Toronto. Launched in 2023, the Labs serve as Unilever's global hub for AI, accelerating AI adoption across its worldwide operations. The partnership will support Unilever's mission to drive AI at scale, which has already seen the deployment of over 500 AI projects across disciplines from research and development to marketing.

"We're thrilled to partner with Unilever and their Horizon3 AI Labs as they deepen their commitment to Canada's AI ecosystem," said Cameron Schuler, Chief Commercial Officer and VP of Industry Innovation at Vector Institute. "Their focus on advancing AI innovation across global operations reinforces Toronto's position as a world-class centre for AI excellence."

“At Unilever, we are harnessing and scaling the transformative power of AI across the entire business value chain,” said Steve McCrystal, Chief Enterprise Technology Officer, Unilever. "By collaborating with leading organizations such as the Vector Institute and other key partners in the Toronto AI ecosystem, we are strategically placing Unilever's Horizon3 AI Labs at the forefront of global AI advancements, focusing on the impactful solutions we can unlock with AI."

About Vector Institute

The Vector Institute is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, excelling in machine learning and deep learning. Our vision is to drive excellence and leadership in Canada’s knowledge, creation, and use of AI to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. The Vector Institute is funded by the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the CIFAR Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, and industry sponsors across Canada.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024. For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

