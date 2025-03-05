Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Outlook: Growth, Challenges, and Key Players

Allied Analytics

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An increase in investments in quantum computing technology, demand for high-performance computing, and demand from medical research and financial markets drive the growth of the global enterprise quantum computing market . However, operational challenges and stability & error correction issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the advent of on-premises quantum computers for businesses and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.The global enterprise quantum computing market generated $1.37 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $18.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 29.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Leading players of the global enterprise quantum computing market analyzed in the research include Alibaba Group, Google, D-Wave Systems Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ID Quantique, Rigetti & Co, Inc., Microsoft, and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5143 Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.Based on component, the hardware segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 33.0% from 2021 to 2030.Buy this Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on application, the optimization segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total share of the global enterprise quantum computing industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cyber security segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 34.0% from 2021 to 2030.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5143 This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

