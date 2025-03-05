Totaligent, Inc. Unveils Beta Website for AI-Powered Digital Marketing Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCPK: TGNT), a leader in AI-driven digital marketing, today announced the launch of its beta website, offering marketers an exclusive preview of its next-generation AI-powered marketing platform. Designed to redefine person-based digital marketing, the platform leverages advanced artificial intelligence and big data analytics to optimize audience engagement, eliminate fraud, and maximize ROI.

Totaligent’s platform is built with a user-first philosophy, ensuring marketing campaigns reach verified, real consumers—not bots or competitors engaging in click fraud. By deploying advanced AI to analyze user behavior in real time, Totaligent provides marketers with actionable insights that enhance targeting precision, streamline outreach, and drive higher conversion rates.

At the core of the platform is an advanced Data Management System that instantly captures and processes visitor data upon landing on a client’s website. This includes SMS, email, device ID, and social media profiles, enabling brands to seamlessly match and enrich consumer profiles while securely storing critical data for future engagement.

Totaligent’s artificial intelligence processes billions of data points in milliseconds, enabling real-time decision-making for ultra-targeted marketing campaigns. Its proprietary tracking pixel instantly recognizes site visitors and connects them across multiple touchpoints—including social media, email, mobile, and physical addresses—to create a seamless, omnichannel marketing experience.

The platform is also fortified with best-in-class cybersecurity measures, proactively detecting and preventing cyber threats such as DNS attacks, phishing attempts, and IoT vulnerabilities to ensure campaign integrity and data security.

“Totaligent is redefining the way businesses connect with their audience,” said Ted DeFeudis, CEO of Totaligent. “Our AI-driven platform integrates Email, SMS, Social Media Marketing, Data Appending, and Programmatic Advertising (PPC) into a single, powerful ecosystem. By leveraging first-, second-, and third-party data, our users can micro-target audiences with unprecedented accuracy—tapping into billions of records enriched with hundreds of data points.”

Totaligent’s AI has already demonstrated success in heat mapping, immediate visitor recognition, and advanced audience segmentation, eliminating inefficiencies in traditional marketing. As the company moves forward, it is focused on expanding AI capabilities in predictive analytics, content generation, sentiment analysis, and ad optimization—ensuring brands stay ahead in an increasingly data-driven landscape.

Totaligent’s cutting-edge technology delivers a highly automated, cost-effective digital marketing solution that enhances customer acquisition, engagement, and conversion rates. With the launch of its beta website, the company invites marketers to explore how AI-powered precision and automation can revolutionize their digital strategies.

For more information and to experience Totaligent’s platform firsthand, visit www.totaligent.com .

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a cutting-edge AI-powered digital marketing platform that revolutionizes audience targeting, engagement, and conversion. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and real-time consumer insights, Totaligent empowers businesses to execute highly precise, fraud-free marketing campaigns. Its platform seamlessly integrates Email, SMS, Social Media, Data Appending, and Programmatic Advertising (PPC) into a single, automated ecosystem. With industry-leading cybersecurity measures and an AI-driven Data Management System, Totaligent provides a smarter, more efficient way to connect with real consumers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

Totaligent, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

ir@totaligent.com

https://www.totaligent.com/investors/

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495

