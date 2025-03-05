NRSInsights’ February 2025 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

February same-store sales increased 3.5% year-over-year*

NEWARK, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights , a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for February 2025.

As of February 28, 2025, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 34,800 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 30,300 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

February Highlights *

(*Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to February 2025 and are compared to February 2024 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three month period.)

SALES Same-store sales increased 3.5% year-over-year. In the previous month (January 2025), same-store sales had increased 4.7% year-over-year. Same-store sales increased 6.1% compared to the previous month (January 2025). Same-store sales in January 2025 had decreased (7.5)% compared to the previous month (December 2024). For the three months ended February 28 2025, same-store sales increased 2.7% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD Units sold increased 3.0% year-over-year. In the previous month (January 2025), units sold had increased 2.3% year-over-year. Units sold increased 5.0% compared to the previous month (January 2025). Units sold in January 2025 had decreased (3.1)% compared to the previous month (December 2024).





BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE



Baskets decreased (0.9)% year-over-year. In the previous month (January 2025), baskets had increased 1.1% year-over-year. Baskets increased 4.6% compared to the previous month (January 2025). Baskets in January 2025 had decreased (5.3)% compared to the previous month (December 2024).





AVERAGE PRICES



A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 2.3% year-over-year, a lower rate of increase than the 2.9% year-over-year increase recorded in January 2025.



Retail Trade Comparative Data

The table below provides historical comparative data with the U.S. Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service:

Over the past twelve months, the NRS network’s three-month moving average same-store sales have outpaced the US Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade data , excluding food services, by 1.0%, on average. However, in February, the Department’s three month rolling average increase exceeded the NRS network’s by 0.5%.

The NRSInsights data in the chart above have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, days per month, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department’s retail data.

Commentary from Suzy Silliman (SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS)

“Adjusting for leap year 2024, February 2025 dollar sales in same stores proved remarkably resilient, increasing meaningfully across the NRS network. Most DMAs (designated market areas) demonstrated overall sales growth including 23 of the top 25 markets.

“Smokeless Tobacco and Tequlia continue to enjoy strong year-over-year growth. Energy Beverages continues its multi-month recovery trend and Soft Drinks, Cigars, Rolling Papers, Prepared Cocktails and Vitamins & Supplements all had solid performance versus February 2024.

“The Gum category had its first year-over-year decrease in over a year, perhaps a sign that the category’s comeback has reached its plateau.

“Chocolate and Still Wine, two categories that typically show a seasonal spike for Valentine’s Day, both outperformed February 2024 on a leap-year adjusted basis, while their sister categories, Confectionary and Sparkling Wine/Champagne, suffered year-over-year declines.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of February 2025 with February 2024 are derived from approximately 179 million transactions processed through the approximately 21,100 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of February 2025 with January 2025 are derived from approximately 227 million transactions processed through approximately 29,300 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended February 28, 2025 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 538 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and in 203 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States. During February 2025, NRS’ POS terminals processed $1.7 billion in sales (+14% year-over-year) across 113 million transactions (+9% year-over-year).

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates the largest point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) .

