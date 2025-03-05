Cyber Protection Group Launches to Simplify Cybersecurity

Matthew Bell (Founder & CEO)

Cyber Protection Group announces its all-in-one package, CYBER Protect that ensures organisations can quickly and easily get the best cyber protection available

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Protection Group (CPG), a cybersecurity solutions provider with a mission to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective, and easy-to-understand protection for businesses of all sizes, has launched today. CPG will provide organisations with the confidence to secure their assets through straightforward, tailored solutions that eliminate unnecessary complexity.

At the heart of CPG’s offering is its flagship product, CYBER Protect, an all-in-one, vendor agnostic package that delivers everything a business needs to enhance its security posture. CYBER Protect simplifies cybersecurity for organisations by integrating tools and services that detect, monitor and respond to threats, including incident response, security testing and Dark Web reporting. The new package contains tiered support depending on the size and complexity of the organisation, and can scale with businesses as they grow, ensuring long-term value and future-proofing their cyber resilience.

CPG's CYBER Protect delivers many of the benefits of using an MSSP, while also eliminating some of the disadvantages. For example, organisations gain greater control over security policies and implementation; and the solutions delivered are more flexible and adaptable to existing IT environments. In addition, by working closely with internal teams, CPG reduces both complexity and dependency on an external provider.

Cyber Protection Group will provide a more integrated and customised approach to cybersecurity than an MSSP, ensuring that the organisation remains secure while also maintaining control and flexibility.

By combining best-in-class technologies with a highly experienced team of consultants, CPG delivers tailored protection for each client’s unique requirements.

"We have launched Cyber Protection Group to address a fundamental need to help businesses of all sizes access robust, tailored cyber protection without the hassle of managing multiple contracts and products,” explains Matthew Bell, Founder of Cyber Protection Group. “With CYBER Protect, we aim to eliminate complexity and provide straightforward, effective solutions that give our clients peace of mind."

CPG aims to become a trusted partner for any organisation seeking to protect its systems, networks and data from cyber threats. CPG's approach is vendor-agnostic, which ensures it always provides tailored solutions that best fit an organisation’s specific needs. This approach also ensures that businesses only get the solutions they need to improve their cyber hygiene and ensures they maintain control and flexibility in their overall cybersecurity strategies.

Founded on core values of integrity, trust and partnership, CPG also focuses on educating businesses about cyber risks, empowering them to make informed decisions about their digital security. As Bell explains, “We don’t just protect businesses; we help them understand cybersecurity so they can take control of their digital future.”

CYBER Protect delivers enhanced data security, protecting sensitive data from breaches and unauthorised access. It also brings compliance confidence, ensuring businesses always remain compliant.

Advanced Threat Detection brings early identification of potential threats, while preventing costly cyber-attacks ultimately helps protect an organisation’s bottom line.

The benefits of using CYBER Protect include:

- Enhanced data security to provide strong safeguards for sensitive data, protecting it from breaches and unauthorised access

- Compliance confidence through support to navigate the increasingly complex and changing legal and regulatory landscape and ensure an organisation is always compliant.

- Advanced threat detection ensures early identification of potential threats, so they are prevented before they do any harm

- Reputation assurance - By demonstrating a commitment to cybersecurity, organisations will build greater trust with its partners and customers.

- Business continuity by ensuring business operations are not disrupted by cyber-attacks.

- Intellectual property protection through the safeguarding of unique ideas and products from cyber theft.

- Stronger customer relationships and increased confidence by ensuring their data is always protected.

For more information about Cyber Protection Group and its services, visit www.cyberprotection.co.uk

About Cyber Protection Group

Spun out of Bell ICT, Cyber Protection Group is dedicated to protecting an organisation’s digital assets online. Its all-in-one solution, CYBER Protect ensures any organisation can quickly and easily get the best protection available through cutting edge technology and expertise.

