MEXC Lists RedStone (RED) with 300,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced it will list RedStone (RED) on March 6, 2025. To celebrate, MEXC will be launching exclusive events for all users, with a total prize pool of 300,000 USDT .

RedStone (RED) is a rapidly growing Oracle solution designed to enhance DeFi applications by providing gas-efficient data feeds across 50+ blockchains. Trusted by top protocols like Morpho, Venus, and ether.fi, RedStone is advancing data availability for decentralized finance.

RedStone (RED) Listing Events – 300,000 USDT Prize Pool

To celebrate the listing of RedStone (RED), MEXC will be launching multiple events with a total 300,000 USDT prize pool, running from February 26, 2025, 04:00 UTC, to March 19, 2025, 10:00 UTC.

Event 1: Deposit and Share 200,000 USDT

Event 2: Futures Challenge — Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

Event 3: Invite New Users & Share 50,000 USDT

Event 4: Spread the Word and Win 1,000 USDT Bonus Rewards

With the listing of RedStone , MEXC further strengthens its position as a leading exchange for emerging and high-potential crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 32 million by offering a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and seamless participation processes. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

For more information and to participate, please visit the event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 32 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67ab62dc-cccd-4f21-8b6f-59ebd1aaac9c

