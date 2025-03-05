Stack Capital Group Inc. Invests $10 Million USD Into CoreWeave

Rapidly expanding, best-in-class global AI infrastructure business that recently filed its IPO

TORONTO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc. (TSX:STCK) (“Stack Capital”), an investment holding company that invests in equity, debt and/or other securities of leading growth-to-late-stage private businesses, is pleased to announce that it has invested $10 million USD into CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based AI infrastructure company that provides GPU-accelerated data centers delivering high-performance compute capabilities with significant cost savings to its customers, many of whom are leading AI enterprises.

CoreWeave offers scalable resources for high-compute workloads that demand intensive processing, making it easy and cost-effective for its customers to handle complex computing tasks without having to invest heavily in their own hardware. Its servers, storage, and networking solutions deliver best-in-class performance that is up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than those offered by generalized public cloud peers. From advanced data processing used in AI, machine learning, scientific research, finance, visual effects rendering, and pixel streaming, CoreWeave’s platform is designed to support a broad range of applications. By continually investing in cutting-edge GPU compute capabilities and infrastructure, the Company has managed to stay ahead of its peers, market trends and customer needs which, in turn, has served to enhance its credibility and overall reach.





“Given its growing data center presence across the United States, Europe, and Canada, CoreWeave is extremely well-positioned to continue capitalizing on accelerating global demand for AI infrastructure and compute capabilities,” said Jeff Parks, CEO of Stack Capital. “With leading AI enterprises such as Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, and Cohere already in the fold, and a recently announced IPO filing, it’s an exciting time to be an investor in CoreWeave, as well as Stack Capital.”

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt, and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows Stack Capital to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. has taken the initiative in creating Stack Capital and acts as its administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all portfolio investments.

For more information, please visit our website or contact:

Brian Viveiros

VP, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations

647.280.3307

brian@stackcapitalgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f420200-2890-4ef9-946d-6dfd3666374c

Stack Capital Group Inc. Invests $10 Million USD Into CoreWeave Rapidly expanding, best-in-class global AI infrastructure business that recently filed its IPO.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.