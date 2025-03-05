Network Optimization Services Market: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2028

Allied Market

Rise in demand for VoIP services across organizations and developments in network infrastructure have boosted the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in the number of production facilities is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future. The global network optimization services industry was pegged at $3.04 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.78 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028.Based on region, the global network optimization services market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to adoption of architecture of network solutions. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for on-premise applications and rapidly proliferating in cloud computing.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11715 By service, the implementation segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global network optimization services market, due to rise in demand for remote working and work from home solutions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the consulting segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2028, due to trend of digital transformation for higher customer reach & scope and uninterrupted communication for smooth business growth.By application, the WAN optimization segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around half of the global network optimization services market, as SD-WAN has changed the way networks support corporate applications by proactively regulating and effectively using all available WAN transport resources. However, the RAN optimization segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2028, owing to rise in awareness about industry-specific services and development in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11715 Major market players such as INFOVISTA, CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC., NOKIA CORPORATION, FATPIPE NETWORKS INC., ZTE CORPORATION, CIRCADENCE, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., SOLARWINDS WORLDWIDE, LLC.

