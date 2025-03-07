Marketing and Branding Strategist Karen Tiber Leland of Sterling Marketing Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s competitive landscape, when businesses are scrambling for attention and a means to stand apart from the crowd, there is one woman who has all the answers: Karen Tiber Leland, a noted authority on marketing and branding.

Karen has more than 25 years of experience in marketing communications and management, as a thought leader, brand strategist, speaker, and author, culminating in the creation of her own consulting firm Sterling Marketing Group. Karen has an undergraduate degree in organizational management and is pursuing her master’s at Harvard while serving on the HBR advisory panel. She is also a member of the Forbes Agency Council. Karen has written 12 books, including The Brand Mapping Strategy. Her years of experience as an executive and brand manager uniquely qualify her to support CEOs, executives, and entrepreneurs as they strive to create and enhance their brand—be it personal or company in nature.

Karen was invited to Close Up Radio as part of their Empowering Women initiative, highlighting women who have proven themselves in their field and simultaneously use specialized knowledge and modalities to support the success of other women. For Karen that is a matter of helping women discover all that they bring to the table and define a personal brand that reflects their skills and authentic presence.

Karen and her team have a vast tool kit of strategies to define and develop a personal brand, create a business brand, and even determine when it is the right time to re-brand. Among these is a program called Rent My Brain, in which this marketing guru works one-on-one in sessions (in-person or virtual) to evaluate leaders’ thoughts and next steps. The company also offers group seminars and coaching, executive coaching, workshops, and more. Karen has visited about 50 countries during her career, working as far away as France or Turkey, each time tailoring her advice per the context of that particular culture.

With personal branding, the consulting team will focus on developing an accurate public image that helps one stand out in their industry and career. Karen might recommend one social media outlet over another, such as LinkedIn vs. Facebook, to help someone connect with the appropriate peers. Most marketing services are based out of Sterling Marketing Group’s New York City office, but Karen has satellite offices in other areas, such as the West Coast and the Pacific Rim, to meet clients where their businesses reside.

In addition to consulting and speaking work, Karen is highly regarded as an author, She is putting the final additions on a new book on the marketing and branding topic and expects it to be out later this year. It has not yet been given a title.

Karen is noted for powerfully communicating client messages to the public, potential customers, and media. She herself has become a media celebrity, appearing in print and on numerous TV stations. She was recently featured in CEO Today, acclaimed for being an atypical branding strategist with a remarkable array of achievements. They mentioned her distinct ability to distill complex ideas into actionable insights. The magazine also talked about what a valuable resource her book The Brand Mapping Strategy: Design, Build and Accelerate Your Brand is, and delved into the topic of creating and refreshing a business brand that resonates.

Close Up Radio recently featured Karen Tiber Leland of Sterling Marketing Group in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, March 3rd at 1:00pm EST

For more information about Karen and her accomplishments visit www.sterlingmarketinggroup.com or her LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/karenleland/

