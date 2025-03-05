Driving Digital Evolution: In-Car Infotainment Market Size to Hit USD 37.53 Billion by 2028 at 7.5% CAGR

In-Car Infotainment Market Share

Increase in adoption of cloud technology and surge in growth of the smartphone industry drive the global in-car infotainment market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in adoption of cloud technology and rapid growth of the smartphone industry have boosted the growth of the global in-car infotainment market. However, high cost of advanced technologies and lack of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for rear-seat entertainment, personalized solutions as per the need, and surge in adoption of connected cars are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-car infotainment market size was pegged at 21.41 billion by 2020, and is expected to reach $37.53 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/709 The factors such as rise in demand for smartphone integration in in-car infotainment systems is also reinforcing the adoption of in-car infotainment systems. Hence, companies have introduced advanced in-car infotainment systems compatible with all smartphones. Android auto and apple car play allows the user to connect smart phones to the in-car infotainment systems. Furthermore, growing trend of connected cars and increasing adoption of cloud technology is also foreseen to boost the in-car infotainment demand during the forecast period.The rise in demand for smartphones boosts the growth in demand for smartphone integration in in-car infotainment systems. Hence, companies have introduced advanced in-car infotainment systems compatible with all smartphones. Android Auto connects smartphone to car's touchscreen infotainment system so the two can work together with the use of smartphone/Wi-Fi, digital dashboard that helps driver to navigate, make calls, play music, and perform other tasks hands-free. For instance, Volkswagen Passat started offering internet connectivity-based infotainment system in some region. In addition, multiple companies are planning to launch smart infotainment system in untapped countries with the help of smartphone integration. Thus, rise in smartphone adoption creates immense opportunities for the global in-car infotainment market However, lack of seamless connectivity restrains the market growth. Lack of proper internet connectivity end users cannot access or use live media streaming feature. Poor connectivity in network is observed in some areas where continuous atmosphere changes due to heavy rain, thick snowfall, and atmospheric smog directly leads to interruption in the constant network. Thus, lack of uninterrupted, seamless connectivity is still one the hurdles for the in-car infotainment system market growth𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/709 Where once rear seat entertainment was only for high-end, premium passenger vehicles, they are on the verge of becoming mainstream in lower end passenger vehicle categories, as the requirement for vehicle integrated hardware is reduced. On the other hand, potential for new media & entertainment services is a huge and untapped opportunity for the passenger vehicles and the ongoing pandemic has played its part in bolstering the evolution of media consumption habits which is further foreseen reinforce the demand for in-car infotainment in upcoming years.Asia-Pacific dominates the market at present, followed by Europe and North America. In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the global in-car infotainment market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐀𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐏𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐆,𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩,𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆,𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲,𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆. 