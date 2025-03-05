Forging Lubricant Industry Analysis in Middle East & Africa are Projected to Reach US$ 518.9 Million by 2034.

Forging Lubricant Industry Analysis in Middle East & Africa

The forging lubricant market in the Middle East & Africa is driven by industrial advancements and evolving regulations | Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent industry report by Fact.MR indicates that the sales of forging lubricants in the Middle East and Africa are projected to reach US$ 355.4 million by 2024. The market in this region is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%, ultimately achieving a valuation of US$ 518.9 million by 2034.The Middle East and Africa are witnessing significant industrial expansion, particularly in sectors such as aerospace, oil and gas, construction, and automotive. As manufacturing activities increase, a corresponding rise in the demand for forging lubricants is expected to enhance metal-forming processes.Numerous countries within the Middle East and Africa are channeling investments into infrastructure initiatives, including the development of roads, buildings, bridges, and other essential facilities. Forging lubricants play a crucial role in the production of various components used in these projects, such as plates, rods, and beams. Furthermore, the burgeoning automotive sector in the region is projected to be instrumental in the manufacturing of automotive parts, including gears, chassis components, shafts, and engine components.The presence of substantial oil and gas reserves in the Middle East and Africa necessitates the use of heavy machinery and equipment. Forging lubricants are essential in the production of components for pipelines, drilling rigs, valves, and other equipment utilized in the oil and gas sector.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9830 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The Middle East & Africa (MEA) forging lubricant market is projected to grow from US$ 355.4 million in 2024 to US$ 518.9 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.8%.Water-based forging lubricants are anticipated to account for over 48% of the market share by 2034, reflecting a shift towards environmentally friendly and efficient lubrication solutions.The demand for super alloy-based forging lubricants is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034, indicating a growing preference for high-performance materials in industrial applications.South Africa's forging lubricant market is estimated to reach US$ 68.2 million in 2024, underscoring its significant role in the region's industrial landscape.Northern Africa's forging lubricant sales are forecasted to reach US$ 74.6 million by 2034, highlighting steady growth in this sub-region.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Forging Lubricant Industry Analysis in Middle East & Africa:Petromin Corporation; Saudi Aramco; TotalEnergies; Gulf Oil Middle East Ltd.; ENOCCountry-wise Insights:In Iran, the forging lubricant market is valued at US$ 77.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 118.6 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. Several industries in the country are focusing on modernizing their processes and equipment, necessitating the use of specialized lubricants to ensure high-quality and efficient forging operations.New machinery typically requires specific lubricants to enhance longevity and maintain optimal performance. Additionally, with an increasing emphasis on product quality to meet industry standards, investments in advanced forging lubricants are expected to rise, enabling greater dimensional accuracy in forging operations.Category-wise Insights:Water-based forging lubricants are valued at US$ 163.1 million in 2024 and are projected to reach US$ 251 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. These lubricants have lower levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) compared to oil-based alternatives, contributing to a safer and healthier working environment for employees.This factor is gaining importance in the Middle East & Africa, where occupational safety and health regulations are becoming increasingly stringent. Additionally, certain industries prefer water-based lubricants for specific applications due to their easier cleanup, reduced risk of contamination in the end product, and cleaner overall operation.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9830 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the forging lubricants in the Middle East & Africa, presenting historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type, forging material, process type, forging operation, and country. By product type, it includes water-based (with graphite and without graphite), oil-based (graphite oil and others), and coating-based lubricants such as glass powder, frit, enamel, dry molybdenum, and phosphates.Based on forging material, the market is categorized into aluminum, steel, bronze, brass, titanium alloys, nickel, super alloys, and others. In terms of process type, it is divided into hot forging and cold forging, while forging operations include mechanical press, hydraulic press, hammers, circular & radial rolling mills, horizontal press, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across GCC countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Iran, Türkiye, and the rest of MEA, with each region contributing to the industry's growth based on industrial demand and regulatory developments.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global forging lubricants market experienced growth at the rate of 1.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.8 billion at the end of 2021. Worldwide demand for forging lubricants is predicted to increase at 3.7% CAGR to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2032-end.Based on the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global lubricant ester market is estimated at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

