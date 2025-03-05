TradeSta Partners with Avalanche to Expand Perpetual Trading into RWAs and Crypto

AJELTAKE, MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decentralized trading platform TradeSta has announced a partnership with Avalanche, aiming to bring perpetual trading for cryptocurrencies, real-world assets (RWAs), commodities, and more to the Avalanche ecosystem. The collaboration is expected to enhance accessibility and efficiency for traders seeking high-speed, low-cost execution in a permissionless environment.

A Strategic Move into Avalanche’s High-Performance Ecosystem

With Avalanche’s C-Chain known for its near-instant finality and high throughput, the blockchain provides an ideal infrastructure for decentralized leverage trading. Unlike more congested networks where high gas fees and slow transactions create inefficiencies, Avalanche’s scalability offers a smoother user experience. By leveraging Avalanche’s capabilities, TradeSta aims to deliver frictionless perpetual markets while tapping into the growing DeFi and RWA tokenization movement.

As part of its rollout, TradeSta is offering early access to its MVP product, allowing users to test the platform using airdropped $25 of non-tradable tokens. Participants will also be automatically eligible for future airdrops in exchange for feedback. Interested users can sign up at www.tradesta.io.

Expanding Perpetual Trading Beyond Crypto

Perpetual contracts have long been a staple in crypto trading, but TradeSta’s expansion into RWAs, commodities, and metals introduces new opportunities for on-chain speculation and hedging. As tokenized assets continue to gain adoption, this integration could serve as a bridge between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi)—allowing traders to gain exposure to a broader range of assets while remaining fully on-chain.

Through the partnership, TradeSta users will gain access to:

Perpetual contracts on major crypto assets with up to 100x leverage

New markets for RWAs and commodities, enabling on-chain exposure to traditional asset classes

Avalanche’s fast and low-cost transactions for optimal trading execution

Looking Ahead: Deepening Integration and Early Access

The partnership signals a significant expansion for TradeSta, which plans to integrate with Avalanche-native protocols and introduce a growing suite of perpetual markets tailored for both crypto and RWAs.

With this collaboration, TradeSta and Avalanche are pushing the boundaries of decentralized trading, bringing on-chain perpetual markets beyond just crypto.

TradeSta Launches MVP Perpetual Trading DEX on Avalanche

