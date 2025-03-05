ECARX Integrates DriveDreamer World Model into AutoGPT

SHANGHAI, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced further upgrades to its AutoGPT in-vehicle AI large model application with the integration of GigaAI’s DriveDreamer World Model (“DriveDreamer”). This strategic integration will enhance AutoGPT’s understanding of the surrounding environment and empower automakers to accelerate autonomous driving development cycles, reduce development costs, and deliver hyper-personalized intelligent cockpit experiences.

DriveDreamer advances autonomous driving by expanding virtual simulation capabilities to generate diverse driving scenarios, including rare edge cases, while reducing reliance on physical road testing and improving training efficiency. By automating scenario-specific data generation, DriveDreamer cuts repetitive data collection and analysis, improving algorithm iteration speed and reducing development cycle time.

DriveDreamer will also significantly improve the intelligent cockpit experience by enabling AutoGPT to analyze multiple sensory inputs—including sound, light, temperature, and driver and passenger physical and eye movements—to proactively adjust vehicle settings such as ambient lighting, seat configurations, and climate controls. This will allow global automakers to offer drivers a unique, predictive, and hyper-personalized intelligent cockpit experience.

Ziyu Shen, co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of ECARX, commented, “As the development of AI accelerates, it is critical for us to integrate the best models available to keep automakers at the forefront of the rapidly evolving technological landscape. This showcases how we can help global automakers distinguish themselves in a crowded market with a unique cockpit and driving experience that can be deployed faster and at lower cost.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “believes,” “should,” “potential,” “may,” “preliminary,” “forecast,” “objective,” “plan,” or “target,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contact:

ecarx@christensencomms.com

SOURCE: ECARX Holdings Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.