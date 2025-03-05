Hitech Construction Africa Limited Invests in Aqua Africa to Drive Sustainable Water Solutions Across Africa

Hitech Construction Africa Limited, the UK sister company of Hitech, has made a strategic equity investment in Aqua Africa.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitech Construction Africa Limited, the UK sister company of Hitech, has made a strategic equity investment in Aqua Africa , an expert in developing climate-resilient water projects that deliver social impact, through off-grid solar-powered systems that provides clean drinking water to communities across Africa. SkyKapital advised on the transaction.Creating a lasting, positive impact on communitiesHitech brings its advanced engineering, large-scale infrastructure experience, and strategic expertise to expand Aqua Africa’s reach. Philip Foster, CEO of Aqua Africa, stated, “This partnership will help us deliver critical, sustainable water solutions to areas that need them most.”Dany Abboud, CEO of Hitech Construction Africa Limited, added, “Hitech UK’s investment in Aqua Africa is a natural extension of our commitment to advancing infrastructure solutions that create a lasting, positive impact on communities.”This initiative follows Aqua Africa’s €76 million agreement with the National Water Points Development Service (SNAPE) in Guinea, supported by UK Export Finance. The agreement aims to provide essential water infrastructure to rural and peri-urban communities. The multi-phase project, scheduled to begin in 2025, will ensure access to clean, climate-resilient water for 1.2 million people, supporting Guinea’s Vision 2040 for sustainable development.About :Aqua Africa Ltd.Aqua Africa Ltd is a UK-based social enterprise dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable solutions to address water poverty in Africa. The company specialises in designing and implementing water infrastructure projects that provides access to clean, reliable, and affordable water to underserved communities. Aqua Africa combines advanced technology, sustainable practices, and strong partnerships to contribute to socio-economic development and support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Hitech Construction Africa Limited (Sister company of Hitech, Chagoury Group)Established in 2022, the UK-based Hitech Construction Africa Limited is a sister company to Hitech Nigeria, one of Africa’s leading building and civil engineering contractors. With a mission to deliver professional, high-quality, and technologically advanced engineering solutions, Hitech is committed to transforming landscapes, enhancing infrastructure, and creating sustainable solutions for communities worldwide.SkyKapitalSkyKapital is a specialist financial advisory firm dedicated to structuring and securing financing solutions for large-scale infrastructure projects across emerging markets. With a strong track record in facilitating international partnerships, SkyKapital plays a key role in mobilising capital and expertise to drive sustainable economic development.

