PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 5, 2025 EDCOM 2: New law institutionalizes ETEEAP, recognizes work experience to get college degree In a landmark move to democratize access to higher education, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) Act into law on March 3, 2025. This groundbreaking legislation provides working professionals and experienced individuals with a transformative opportunity to earn college degrees by recognizing their work experience, skills, and knowledge as equivalent to formal academic learning. "Our vision is to empower more Filipinos by providing alternative pathways to education. We understand how important a college diploma is for our kababayans, and we want to ensure that they can take advantage of their work experiences, achievements and skills to earn a Bachelor's Degree without going through traditional schooling methods," Senator Joel Villanueva, principal sponsor and author of the law, said. Villanueva, who is also a Commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), shepherded the law in the upper house. The ETEEAP, administered by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) by virtue of a 1996 executive order, offers an alternative pathway for individuals who have gained substantial expertise in their fields but lack formal academic credentials. To qualify, applicants must have at least five years of relevant work experience and pass a comprehensive competency assessment to earn equivalency credits. This innovative approach bridges the gap between professional experience and academic achievement, enabling candidates to complete their degrees more efficiently than through traditional educational routes. Under the new law, CHED will accredit higher education institutions capable of implementing the ETEEAP. These institutions will conduct rigorous evaluations to assess applicants' professional knowledge and skills, ensuring they meet the academic standards required for degree equivalency. By granting credits for real-world experience, the program empowers individuals to fast-track their education while maintaining the integrity and quality of the degrees awarded. To safeguard the program's credibility, CHED will enforce strict guidelines to ensure that accredited institutions adhere to high educational standards comparable to traditional tertiary education. Institutions must demonstrate their capacity to deliver quality assessments and maintain rigorous evaluation processes to retain their accreditation status. Recognizing the challenges applicants may face in navigating the equivalency process, the law also mandates the provision of advisory and counseling services. These services will guide candidates through every step--from initial evaluation to degree completion--ensuring they have the support needed to succeed. Rep. Mark Go, Co-Chairperson of EDCOM 2, hailed the law as a pivotal reform in the Philippine educational landscape. "The ETEEAP Act addresses long-standing educational disparities by providing opportunities for individuals who have been unable to pursue traditional college education due to financial, geographical, or personal barriers. This law recognizes the value of diverse learning pathways and empowers Filipinos to achieve their fullest potentialin order to be able to uplift their lives as well as their families," he said. The ETEEAP Act is expected to have far-reaching impacts, particularly for mid-career professionals, skilled workers, and individuals from underserved communities. By validating non-traditional learning and experience, the law not only enhances workforce competitiveness but also promotes lifelong learning and inclusive growth. ******

