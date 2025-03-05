Deus X Pay Unveils NeXus: Instant, Zero-Cost Cross-Border Transfers





VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deus X Pay , a regulated stablecoin payment provider, announced the launch of NeXus, enabling instantaneous transfers at zero cost across the Deus X Pay ecosystem. NeXus addresses the challenge of inter- and intra-company transfers, overcoming major pain points, particularly in cross-border transactions.

NeXus eliminates these pain points by offering a real-time transfer network, ensuring immediate and frictionless fund movements between Deus X Pay clients. With this innovative solution, businesses can enhance their financial operations and treasury management.

Deus X Pay CEO Richard Crook shared his thoughts on the new feature: “NeXus is a game-changer, removing the inefficiencies of cross-border transfers while maintaining the security and reliability our clients expect. By aligning with the G20 Roadmap for Enhancing Cross-Border Payments, we actively contribute to the global goal of lowering costs and improving cross-border payments' speed, access, and transparency."

How It Works:

Each Deus X Pay client receives a unique NeXus ID.

Using this ID, clients can instantly process cross-border payments, supplier payments, and fund transfers with others in the Deus X Pay ecosystem.

Funds move in real time, allowing for seamless business operations and treasury management.



Deus X Pay's innovative offering, NeXus, supports the evolving needs of institutions and businesses that require rapid, predictable, and cost-efficient transactions.

About Deus X Pay

Deus X Pay is a regulated institutional stablecoin payment provider offering secure and compliant digital asset transaction solutions. The company enables businesses to integrate cryptocurrency payments, ensuring fast and efficient financial operations while maintaining regulatory compliance.

