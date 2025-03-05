ASML publishes agenda Annual General Meeting 2025

Nomination Karien van Gennip as new member of the Supervisory Board





VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, March 5, 2025 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published the agenda for the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be held in ASML’s TWINSCAN Auditorium in Veldhoven on Wednesday, on April 23, 2025, starting at 10:00 CET.

The AGM will be organized in a hybrid format. Shareholders may attend the AGM in person or virtually.

The agenda with the explanatory notes and other meeting documents are available on ASML’s website asml.com/agm2025.

Changes to Supervisory Board

ASML furthermore announces that Annet Aris will not stand for re-election as a member of the Supervisory Board at the end of her current term, which ends per the 2025 AGM.

The Supervisory Board expresses its thanks to Annet Aris, who has served on the Supervisory Board since 2015, for her valuable contributions, in particular as Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board and member of the Remuneration, Selection & Nomination and Technology Committees. The Supervisory Board wishes her all the best for the future.

The Supervisory Board nominates Karien van Gennip for appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board effective from the 2025 AGM. Karien van Gennip, a Dutch citizen, has a wealth of leadership experience spanning professional services, financial services, and public policy. Most recently, between January 2022 and July 2024, Karien van Gennip served as the Minister of Social Affairs and Employment and Deputy Prime Minister in the Dutch government.

With an educational background in physics from Delft University of Technology, and an MBA from INSEAD, Karien van Gennip worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company in the early stages of her professional career. She transitioned to leadership roles in the public domain and in finance, serving as a Director Supervision at the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets, Secretary of State of Economic Affairs/Minister for Foreign Trade in the Dutch government between 2003 and 2007, and as a Member of the Dutch Parliament between 2006 and 2008. Karien van Gennip held various management positions at ING between 2008 and 2020, most recently as the CEO of ING France, after which she served as the CEO of Dutch healthcare insurer VGZ until 2022.

“We are very pleased to nominate Karien van Gennip for appointment to our Supervisory Board. With her broad background and rich experience, the Supervisory Board expects that she will bring great value and new perspectives to the Supervisory Board,” said Nils Andersen, Chair of the Supervisory Board.

The agenda of the 2025 AGM also includes the nomination to reappoint Birgit Conix as a member of the Supervisory Board for four years, effective April 23, 2025. Terri Kelly has been elected as the Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board, following the retirement of Annet Aris.





Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Jim Kavanagh +31 40 268 3938 Sarah de Crescenzo +1 925 899 8985 Pete Convertito +1 203 919 1714 Karen Lo +886 9 397 88635 Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771





About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 44,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.