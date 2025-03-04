Statement by Minister Bell on Special Olympics

CANADA, March 4 - Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Zack Bell issued the following statement on Special Olympics:

“Competing at the Special Olympics World Winter Games is a monumental achievement that highlights athletic talent and dedication.

I’d like to extend a huge congratulations and wish the best of luck to Callum McEwen, Ellen MacNearney, and Tommy Ling, who are representing PEI and Team Canada, as they depart to compete at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

These athletes have demonstrated a level of passion and commitment that deserves to be celebrated on the world stage. Their dedication and outstanding achievements are an inspiration to us all and we are proud to support them on this exciting journey.

I would also like to recognize Charity Sheehan, Genna Phelan, and Sarah Profitt-Wagner for their vital roles as part of the leadership team. Their hard work behind the scenes ensures that athletes are well-prepared and have every opportunity to succeed.

This marks an incredible opportunity to showcase not only the remarkable talents of Island athletes but also the incredible force of the Special Olympics community – one that represents strength, unity, and inclusion.

On behalf of all Islanders, we wish these athletes the very best of luck. We will be watching and cheering proudly!”

