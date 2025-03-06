Ky Alicia Thomas Foundation Hosts Giveback Event to Support High School Students Affected by Eaton Canyon Wildfires

One Love One Family Giveback Event

Providing Grad Night & Prom scholarships, mental health support, and community healing for students impacted by the wildfires.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ky Alicia Thomas Foundation & Friends is proud to announce the One Love One Family Giveback event , a Grad Night & Prom support initiative aimed at assisting high school students impacted by the devastating Eaton Canyon wildfires. The event will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Flintridge Center (236 West Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA 91103). It will provide essential scholarships for students' prom and graduation night expenses, including gowns, shoes, hair, makeup, and more, while also addressing mental health and wellness needs.The Eaton Canyon Wildfires, which severely impacted Altadena and Pasadena communities, left many students facing not only the emotional and physical toll of the fires but also the financial burden of graduation and prom expenses. The One Love One Family Giveback aims to alleviate some of that stress by providing students with the opportunity to experience these life-changing milestones with the support they deserve.Hosted by the Ky Alicia Thomas Foundation & Friends, the event is designed to bring together the community in support of young individuals who have faced unimaginable challenges. The foundation, known for its dedication to providing assistance to those affected by trauma and hardship, is offering a unique space for donors to help empower local high school students as they overcome challenges and reach their full potential.“This event is a testament to the strength of our community and the resilience of our youth,” said Cortlyn Bridges, Founder of the Ky Alicia Thomas Foundation. “It’s about empowering students to overcome their challenges and giving them the opportunity to experience their prom and graduation without added financial stress. We’re proud to provide scholarships and mental health support as part of their healing journey.”The Ky Alicia Thomas Foundation is deeply grateful for the generous support of the following community partners (sponsors and donors), whose contributions make the One Love One Family Giveback event possible. Their support provides essential resources for students affected by the Eaton Canyon Wildfires, ensuring they can experience the full joy of their graduation and prom celebrations. Special thanks to Bethel Church of Pasadena, D’Veal Family and Youth Services, Competitive Edge Education and Business, House of Joy Productions, The Royal Umbrella Events, The Hype Magazine, 2 Factor Media Group, Nobody Else Production, Flintridge Center, Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films, The Waverly School, MARIII, Her Sneakers Her Way, Live N Light, Tonsorium LA, Dr. Tamitra Clark, KH&M’s Siblings Are Us, I Advocate For My Community, LAAPOA, Smile Haus Orthodontics, The Serenity Brand, Models Talk Fashion, Bags of Blessings, Nakila Hill LCSW, Shakir Publishing, KatzSweetTreatz, Parents of Murdered Children LA Chapter, Michelene Chelsea Desserts, Willie Forbes & Fayola Chelsea, DJ Fran, Pasadena Construction & Interiors, Watering Eden, Darrin "DL" Master Barber Lyons, US Center for Educational Counseling, Fawn's Village, Royalty Creations, Pasadena Black Pages, and Braids By KDC.Students can register via Eventbrite and should ensure they include their student ID and school on the registration form. Registration deadline is March 15th. For sponsorship opportunities, inquiries can be directed to Cortlyn Bridges at keepingawaytrauma@gmail.com or 626-399-3339.About the Ky Alicia Thomas FoundationThe Ky Alicia Thomas Foundation is committed to supporting individuals and families impacted by trauma, particularly those affected by gun violence. Founded in honor of Ky Alicia Thomas, who was tragically taken from her family in 2020, the foundation provides resources, emotional support, and community-driven initiatives to help people heal and rebuild their lives. With a strong emphasis on mental health and wellness, the foundation offers guidance, financial assistance, and mentoring services to those in need. The foundation’s goal is to foster healing, resilience, and a sense of community for those navigating the devastating effects of trauma. For more information about the foundation and its programs, please visit www.KYALICIATHOMASFOUNDATION.ORG

