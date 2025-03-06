Khun Thai Tea Embarks on Ambitious Expansion Across Asia

Khun Thai Tea Global Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, is accelerating its strategic expansion across Asia by seeking Master Franchise partners.

VIETNAM, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khun Thai Tea Global Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, is accelerating its strategic expansion across Asia by seeking Master Franchise partners to propel its brand growth. Building on its established presence in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Khun Thai Tea is poised to bring its unique Thai tea experience to new markets.Khun Thai Tea has gained popularity for its high-quality ingredients, innovative flavor profiles, and commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. This expansion initiative presents a significant opportunity for entrepreneurs to partner with a rapidly growing brand in the beverage industry. Learn more about our authentic Thai Tea , explore franchise opportunities , and discover the unique Thai Tea experience."We are excited about the prospect of partnering with passionate entrepreneurs to bring the Khun Thai Tea experience to new corners of Asia," said Felicia Yong, CEO of Khun Thai Tea Global Pte Ltd. "We believe our brand has strong potential for growth in the region, and we are looking for partners who share our vision and commitment to excellence."Damien Low, Operations Director, added, "Our Master Franchise model is designed to provide our partners with the tools and support they need to succeed. We offer comprehensive training, marketing support, and ongoing operational guidance. Most importantly, with Khun Thai Tea, the master franchise fee is the most affordable, and we do not have any royalty fees to help our partners grow."Former co-founder Jeremy Lee, who remains a strong supporter of the brand, noted, "I see tremendous potential in this expansion with the new team leading it. Their vision and strategy align perfectly with the brand's core values, and I am confident that Khun Thai Tea will continue to thrive under their leadership."Existing Markets and Future ExpansionKhun Thai Tea currently has a strong presence in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Interested parties in these countries who wish to explore franchise opportunities are encouraged to visit the official Khun Thai Tea website for more information.The company is also in advanced discussions with potential Master Franchise partners for Hong Kong and is actively exploring opportunities in other key Asian markets.Master Franchise DetailsKhun Thai Tea offers an attractive Master Franchise model with:Affordable Master Franchise feeNo royalty feesAbout Khun Thai TeaKhun Thai Tea Global Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based company dedicated to bringing the authentic taste of Thai tea to the world. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Khun Thai Tea has quickly become a beloved brand in Southeast Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.