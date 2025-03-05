ICON SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ICON plc - ICLR

NEW ORLEANS, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 11, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ICON plc (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: ICLR), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 27, 2023 and October 23, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

If you purchased shares of ICON and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-iclr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 11, 2025 .

ICON and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2024, the Company reported financial results for 3Q 2024, disclosing quarterly revenues of just $2.03 billion, revealing a shocking “revenue shortfall” that significantly missed consensus estimates of $2.13 billion by more than $100 million, that quarterly net new business wins had declined sequentially to $2.3 billion during the quarter, and that its book-to-bill ratio fell sequentially to 1.15, down from 1.22 in the prior quarter, due to ongoing cost containment measures by customers.

On this news, the price of ICON’s shares declined more than 20% over a two-day trading period, from $280.76 per share on October 23, 2024 to $220.47 per share on October 25, 2024.

The case is Shing v. ICON plc, No. 25-cv-00763.

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago and New Jersey.

