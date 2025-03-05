BitMEX Reduces Multi Asset Margining Haircuts By 60% and Adds SOL as Margin Currency

MAHE, Seychelles, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , the OG crypto derivatives exchange, has announced major updates for its Multi Asset Margining users, including a 60% reduction in haircuts and the addition of SOL (Solana) as a margin currency. This upgrade allows users on BitMEX to experience one of the lowest haircut rates in the crypto industry, and trade any derivatives contract on the platform with SOL as collateral.

BitMEX previously launched its Multi Asset Margining feature in January, to offer users better simplicity and capital efficiency when trading derivatives contracts. With the recent update, BitMEX now supports USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, and SOL as collateral, with one of the lowest haircut rates available in the market.

Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX, commented, “At BitMEX, we are committed to constantly improving our platform to enhance the trading experience for our users. Building on the launch of Multi Asset Margining earlier this year, we’re taking it a step further by significantly reducing haircuts and expanding our collateral options with SOL. This update is part of our ongoing efforts to provide greater capital efficiency and flexibility, empowering traders with more optimised trading solutions.”



Unlike the requirements set on most exchanges, BitMEX ensures a frictionless trading experience—users can deposit their preferred currency and start trading immediately without needing to shuffle funds between wallets. BitMEX’s Multi Asset Margining system automatically allocates a user’s funds to meet the margin requirements of their positions in the most efficient way possible.

To get started with Multi Asset Margining, users need to switch their account’s margin mode to ‘Multi Asset Margining’ on the order form of the trading page. For more detailed instructions on how to enable Multi Asset Margining on BitMEX, visit here .

For more information on the new update to the Multi Asset Margining feature on BitMEX, please visit this page .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitte r , Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

