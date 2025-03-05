How Wi-Fi enabled 'smart' knee implants track recovery, step by step

When Gerard Berish learned he needed knee replacement surgery, he wanted to resume an active lifestyle as quickly as possible.

“I’ve always been interested in staying fit and active,” said Berish, 69, who enjoys strength training and indoor cycling. “I didn’t want to be sidelined for long.”

Berish’s orthopaedic care team at the University of Chicago Medicine recommended a “smart” knee implant that contains tiny sensors and wireless technology to help doctors monitor a patient’s progress in real time.

The goal: to promote faster recovery and better long-term outcomes.

Fitted on the replacement joint, these Wi-Fi enabled implants track critical metrics such as joint movement and weight distribution around the implant. Berish received the Persona IQ smart knee implant, an FDA-approved device that securely delivers data to a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based platform.

“We can offer a heightened level of postoperative monitoring and assistance because we’re getting real-time data for each patient,” said Sara Shippee Wallace, MD, MPH, a UChicago Medicine orthopaedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacements. “Our main drive is to make their experience better.”

How do 'smart' knee implants work?

The core function of a smart knee implant is no different than a typical implant designed to relieve pain and restore function to the damaged joint, Wallace said.

But the additional — and complex — monitoring tools can help a patient’s care team devise a tailored recovery plan. (Wearers must have home internet for the smart knee’s sensors to transmit the collected data.)

The data collected include:

Range of motion: To observe how well the knee joint is moving after surgery, an essential step to recovery

To observe how well the knee joint is moving after surgery, an essential step to recovery Pressure and load distribution: To ensure weight is being evenly distributed and prevent long-term damage

To ensure weight is being evenly distributed and prevent long-term damage Movement patterns: To help detect irregularities in a patient’s stride that could lead to future complications.

“I can log in, view their data, track progress, see detailed information about the biomechanics of the knee and send a message directly to a mobile app,” said Wallace, who performed Berish’s implant surgery in June 2024. “For example, they may need to bend the knee more, try to take more walks or do a specific exercise to improve range of motion.”

Benefits of smart knee implant technology

The implant technology played a key role in Berish’s recovery.

“From Day One, I was getting notifications to help me — everything from education to at-home exercises,” said Berish, who lives in Park Forest. “It also felt good knowing that my doctor could see my progress, and she could tell me if anything was wrong.”

Another benefit of the technology is that it can help reduce the physical and financial burden of traveling to frequent follow-up visits.

“With this remote monitoring, it doesn’t matter if you’re in Chicago or Peoria, or further — we have you covered,” Wallace said. “It gives patients and me peace of mind, and it can help prevent patients from getting behind in their recovery.”

Berish firmly believes the smart knee technology and ease of access to his UChicago Medicine care team made his recovery faster and smoother than expected.

“This was a major procedure, but I’m back in the gym six days a week only four months out from my knee replacement,” Berish said. “I’m so pleased with my results.”

Gerard Berish uses exercise equipment enjoying new "smart knee" following knee replacement surgery at the University of Chicago Medicine.