Empower your child's emotional wellness with Courtney Coyle Simaan's book, 'Flossy's Many Feelings'

Flossy's Many Feelings Courtney Coyle

This captivating tale, tailored for young readers, blends science fiction with a heartwarming exploration of emotional intelligence by Courtney Coyle Simaan.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtney Coyle Simaan presents " Flossy's Many Feelings ," a heartwarming children's book that navigates the intricate landscape of emotions through the eyes of Flossy, a lovely unicorn. This delightful tale is designed to help children understand and communicate their emotions while learning healthy regulation skills in a fun and playful way.The book, "Flossy's Many Feelings" follows the journey of Flossy, a unicorn with a challenging day and many big feelings. Flossy explores various coping skills in an attempt to find solace, creating an engaging narrative that resonates with children and parents alike.The book fosters open conversations about emotions, teaches children essential coping skills, and promotes emotional cleverness.Author Courtney Coyle Simaan is a child and family therapist with over ten years of experience. Her book, "Flossy's Many Feelings," is an invaluable source of information. It is based on the widely-used schooling system, the Zones of Regulation, and building a tool for parents to support children's regulation between home and school. Providing a common language for parents and educators helps support children's emotional development.Courtney Coyle Simaan promotes children's emotional well-being in her practice, growing up in Eastern North Carolina and educated at UNC Chapel Hill, she has worked with numerous children of all races, socioeconomic status, and family dynamics. As a mental health therapist, Courtney has witnessed the significant positive effects that early intervention and emotional intelligence have on children's mental health and long-term coping mechanisms. She intends to assist children in regulating their emotions and establishing a foundation for positive conversations and practical coping skills, while providing entertainment."Flossy's Many Feelings" is an interesting story that revolves around Flossy, a unicorn character that children can easily relate to. It playfully explores numerous coping skills thatare helpful for children, and practice activities included to try to implement into the child's own life.Connect With FlossyParents and educators looking to enhance their children's emotional intelligence and communication skills can connect via email or social media channels. "Flossy's Many Feelings" is now available for purchase on https://www.amazon.com/Flossys-Many-Feelings-Courtney-Coyle-ebook/dp/B0CP7B7JGV Join Flossy on this enchanting adventure and empower your children with the tools they need to navigate the colorful spectrum of emotions.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact Courtney Coyle Simaan atcourtneyacoyle@gmail.comCourtney Coyle Simaan is a passionate child and family therapist with over a decade of experience. Born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, Courtney is dedicated to creating resources that support children's emotional development."Flossy's Many Feelings" promotes children's emotional well-being by bridging the self regulation tools learned at school into the child's home.Contact:Courtney Coyle SimaanEmail: courtneyacoyle@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.