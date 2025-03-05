Blackwell Captive Solutions Promotes Taylor Barnard to Revenue Operations Manager

Taylor Barnard

Barnard will play a critical role in optimizing revenue processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting strategic growth initiatives.

I am excited to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Blackwell Captive Solutions. and supporting our mission to deliver innovative, cost-effective captive solutions for employers.” — Taylor Barnard

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackwell Captive Solutions , a leader in group medical stop loss captives, is pleased to announce the promotion of Taylor Barnard to Revenue Operations Manager. In this role, Barnard will be responsible for optimizing revenue processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting strategic growth initiatives that drive Blackwell’s continued success.As Blackwell expands to meet the growing demand for innovative risk management solutions, Barnard will play a critical role in managing and optimizing client data and ensuring seamless onboarding of new team members. Additionally, he will collaborate closely with leadership to refine business optimization strategies, further strengthening Blackwell’s position as a premier provider of captive solutions.“Taylor has been an invaluable member of our team. His leadership in streamlining processes and enhancing data-driven decision-making will be instrumental as we continue to scale and deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients,” said Scott Lydon, SVP, National Sales.Before joining Blackwell Captive Solutions, Barnard served as a Research Analyst at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, where he honed his expertise in data analysis, policy evaluation, and operational efficiency. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Washburn University and an MBA from the University of Kansas, bringing a strong academic foundation to his new leadership role.“I am excited to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Blackwell Captive Solutions,” said Barnard. “As we continue to grow, I look forward to optimizing our internal operations and contributing to the company’s mission of providing innovative and cost-effective captive solutions for employers.”To learn more about how Blackwell Captive Solutions is redefining healthcare risk management, visit BlackwellCaptive.com.About Blackwell Captive SolutionsBlackwell Captive Solutions is a leading provider of group medical stop loss captive solutions, committed to bending the healthcare cost curve through innovative strategies that help employers manage healthcare costs, improve employee health, and achieve financial predictability. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Blackwell Captive Solutions serves a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries, offering comprehensive services in captive formation, management, and consulting. Learn more at BlackwellCaptive.com.

