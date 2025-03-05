AG investigation ends jewelry pyramid scheme in Washington state

SEATTLE — Utah-based jewelry company Paparazzi will pay $1.9 million and reform its business practices in Washington state following an Attorney General’s Office investigation into the company’s pyramid scheme. Attorney General Nick Brown will send 7,100 Washingtonians who sold jewelry for the company checks of an average of $180 in the near future.

“Our investigation showed Washingtonians were clearly harmed by Paparazzi,” Brown said. “Advertising too-good-to-be-true returns on investments is one of the ways companies and individuals try to deceive Washingtonians.”

The payment is part of a resolution Paparazzi signed to avoid a lawsuit over violations of the state Consumer Protection Act and Antipyramid Promotional Scheme Act. Washingtonians who sold Paparazzi’s products can return to the company any unsold merchandise that they purchased after January 2017 for a full refund.

The binding resolution also requires the company to be more transparent if it wants to keep operating in Washington state. It creates a nationwide claims process for refunds for anyone who bought Paparazzi jewelry that contains the heavy metals lead and nickel. Paparazzi advertised certain products — including those marketed toward children and youth — as free from both heavy metals. Paparazzi’s own testing revealed that some of its products contained lead and nickel.

The resolution also reforms how Paparazzi can advertise its sales program, to include fully disclosing the income sales consultants would likely receive from its sales programs.

The Consumer Protection Division is largely funded through money recovered from businesses who have violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act and similar laws, not by taxpayers. Specifically, a portion of Consumer Protection recoveries go into the Attorney General's Civil Justice Operating Fund, which supports the Consumer Protection, Antitrust, Wing Luke Civil Rights, and Environmental Protection divisions. It also funds Medicaid Fraud Control and the Complex Litigation divisions.

Here are some recent key consumer protection victories:

Our Consumer Resource Center, which answers between 25,000-30,000 calls annually, returns over $10 million to consumers every year via its informal dispute resolution efforts. Assistant attorneys general also take calls and complaints throughout the year that result in additional consumer protection actions.

Assistant Attorneys General Ben Brysacz, Joe Kanada; Paralegals Joseph Drouin, Luis Oida and Heather Zamudio handled the case for Washington. Former Assistant Attorneys General Susana Croke, Kevin Eggers and Camille McDorman also handled the case before leaving the Attorney General’s Office.

