UnitedAg Surpasses $2 Million in Total Scholarships Awarded Since Inception of the AEF Foundation

Irvine, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedAg is proud to announce the recipients of the AEF 2025 Educational Scholarship Program, celebrating the achievements of thirty-eight outstanding students from agricultural companies across California and Arizona. This year, the Education Committee awarded $100,000 in scholarships, with individual awards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 in recognition of academic excellence and dedication to the agricultural industry.

Leading this year’s recipients are Dominic Odegaard, awarded the Maurice McMillan Scholarship; Madison Williams, awarded the Bill Goodrich Scholarship; and Maria Zavala Leon, who received the Women in Agriculture Scholarship. Their dedication to academic achievement and commitment to the future of agriculture exemplify the values UnitedAg seeks to support through this program.

“Investing in the education of these students is an investment in the future of agriculture,” said Debbie Adam, Education Committee Chair at Innovative Produce. “It is inspiring to see so many young leaders passionate about making a difference in our industry. UnitedAg is proud to support their journey and help them achieve their goals.”

Since its inception in 1989, UnitedAg has remained committed to fostering educational opportunities for its members, providing vital financial assistance to students pursuing their academic and vocational aspirations. This year marks a significant milestone, as UnitedAg surpasses $2 million in total scholarships awarded to more than 1,200 students, reinforcing its dedication to supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders.

This year’s AEF Educational Scholarship winners are:

*Dominic Odegaard Plant Sciences, Inc. $ 10,000.00 **Madison Williams Moovin Transport, Inc. $ 10,000.00 ***Maria Zavala Leon Grimmius Cattle Company, Inc. $ 7,000.00 Maxon Landon Landon Enterprises, Inc. $ 5,500.00 Neassa Kelly Boutonnet Farms, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Sierra Dorf-Cardenas Rijk Zwaan USA, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Selena Foster Capay Farms $ 5,000.00 Maggie Farlow Farmers Brewing Company, LLC $ 5,000.00 Adeline Scott Basin Irrigation & Drainage Authority $ 3,500.00 Carl Nielsen Bullet Ranches, Inc. $ 3,500.00 Jason Harrell Nunes Cooling $ 3,500.00 Natalie Gresham Montna Farms Dryer, LLC $ 2,000.00 Lillian Murkison Vegetable Growers Supply Company $ 2,000.00 Leo Ramirez Rancho Guadalupe, LLC $ 2,000.00 Julissa Zendejas Foothill Packing, Inc. $ 2,000.00 Martina Chairez Nichols Farms, Inc. $ 2,000.00 Emily Cerney Cameron C. Kaelin Farming $ 2,000.00 Luis Lopez UnitedAg $ 1,500.00 Haley Pilcher Coastline Family Farms $ 1,500.00 Landon Trinh UnitedAg $ 1,500.00 Araceli Rendon McIntyre Labor Services, Inc. $ 1,500.00 Haylie Trinh UnitedAg $ 1,500.00 Jennifer Millan Church Brothers, LLC $ 1,500.00 Adelia Guerrero Duncan Family Farms $ 1,500.00 Adalberto Soto Foothill Packing, Inc. $ 1,500.00 Gianna Zuidervaart Central Irrigation, Inc. $ 1,000.00 Idalia Bucio Rodriguez Plantel Nurseries, Inc. $ 1,000.00 Alyssa Lee UnitedAg $ 1,000.00 Emily De Alejandro Mountain View Cold Storage, LLC $ 1,000.00 Madison Pilcher Coastline Family Farms $ 1,000.00 Catherine Regan Regan Distributors, Inc. $ 1,000.00 Alyssa Camacho Ippolito International, LP $ 1,000.00 Jocelyn Hernandez Azcal Management Co. $ 1,000.00 Alyssa Chairez Nichols Farms, Inc. $ 1,000.00 Julissa Hernandez Azcal Management Co. $ 1,000.00 Daniel Camacho Fresh Foods, Inc. $ 1,000.00 Elenis Tamayo-Jaimes Taylor Farming, LLC $ 1,000.00 Brian Atsma Angiola Dairy $ 1,000.00

*Maurice McMillen Award **William C. Goodrich Award ***Woman in Ag Award

To honor the recipients and celebrate their achievements, scholarship award ceremonies have been scheduled throughout California and Arizona. These ceremonies serve as a testament to the dedication and excellence of the scholarship winners. For more information about UnitedAg’s scholarship programs and other educational initiatives, please visit https://www.unitedag.org/aef/.

About UnitedAg:

UnitedAg is a prominent organization that represents more than 1,100 agriculture-affiliated member companies. Their mission is to assist members in meeting their employee benefits needs, advocate for their interests with lawmakers, and ensure compliance with health legislation and regulations. Headquartered in Irvine, California, UnitedAg has offices in Irvine and Salinas, as well as wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg provides benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona. For more information about AEF and its programs, please visit unitedag.org/aef.

For more information about UnitedAg's scholarship programs, please contact Jessica Lopez at 800.223.4590 or jlopez@unitedag.org.

