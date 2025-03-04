Students Lead the Way at Sweet Briar’s 4th Annual ROSE Leadership Conference

4th Annual ROSE Leadership Conference to Sweet Briar The ROSE program cohort presents the annual leadership conference. Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Working as a team. Self-care. Time management. Leadership journeys. These were just a few topics explored on March 1 during this year's ROSE Leadership Conference. Eight students presented their insights and the leadership skills they developed as members of the ROSE program Now, in its fourth year, the ROSE Leadership Conference provides the campus community with opportunities to expand their leadership capabilities. This year's program included five interactive sessions and activities led by the cohort of student leaders. In addition to an opening panel and discussion featuring members of the Office of Student Life, sessions included "Self-Care as a Leader," "How to Work as a Team," "Leading in an Emergency," and "Time Management Tools." This iteration of the conference was thoroughly planned and carried out by the student members of the ROSE program.The ROSE program was created as a part of the College's Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) through accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) in 2021. This co-curricular leadership program invites a cohort of students to strengthen their leadership skills through self-assessments, learning about teamwork and conflict management, and exploring leadership theory. Following three semesters of weekly meetings with Dean of Student Life Dr. Kerry Greenstein , the cohort is responsible for planning a leadership program for the campus community to share what they've learned with others, ensuring the program's impact exceeds the program's small group."The ROSE program is about identifying how to be a leader and then cultivating our leadership," said Elizabeth Telkamp '27, a member of this year's cohort. "It's been a very enlightening process. I've learned a lot about myself, and it's helped me cultivate many of those leadership skills."To plan the conference, the cohort analyzed an outline of last year's conference to identify opportunities to make the event even more engaging, boost attendance, and serve as a resource to the campus community. They examined aspects of the event such as scheduling, structure, and how to leverage their personal experiences best.The 2025 ROSE Leadership Conference also featured fare from the Waffle and Upper Crust Pizza and opportunities for participants to win prizes during the various sessions. The cohort members Quinn Gorman '27, Karigya Joshi '27, Malia McBride '27, Ciara Nauful '26, Rue Pomeroy '27, Ella Scherrer '27, Elizabeth Telkamp '27, and Bivushi Timilsina '27 presented the conference with support from the Office of Student Life."Taking initiative and being able to say, 'this is our leadership conference and we've put in a lot of effort towards it,' I feel like it's going to be very rewarding," noted Elizabeth ahead of the conference.The ROSE (Relationships, Opportunities, Service, Empowerment) program at Sweet Briar College is a co-curricular leadership initiative designed to provide students with practical leadership training both on and off campus. Participants engage in self-assessments, teamwork exercises, conflict management, and leadership theory exploration. The program spans two years, with students meeting regularly as a cohort alongside a staff or faculty mentor. In the first year, they focus on developing leadership competencies, which they apply in the second year. Each cohort culminates their experience by organizing a campus-wide leadership event, such as a conference or debates on global issues, to share their insights and skills with the broader community. ​For more information about the ROSE Program at Sweet Briar College, please contact Admissions at admissions@sbc.edu or call 434-381-6142.

