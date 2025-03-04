Madison Seating Stocks New Herman Miller Aeron chair in Onyx and Graphite

Madison Seating now offers the new Herman Miller Aeron in Onyx and Graphite, blending style, comfort, and value for 2025 workspaces at madisonseating.com.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Seating , a leading online retailer of premium office furniture, today announced the arrival of the newly updated Herman Miller Aeron chair in stunning Onyx and Graphite finishes. Available now at madisonseating.com, these trending colors bring fresh style to the iconic ergonomic chair, and Madison Seating delivers them at unbeatable prices—just in time for 2025’s home and office upgrades. Why now? With remote work and wellness trends surging, this launch meets the demand for chic, functional seating solutions.Since its debut in 1994, the Herman Miller Aeron has set the standard for ergonomic design, and its latest iteration introduces a bold color palette—Onyx, Graphite, Carbon, and Mineral—alongside eco-friendly upgrades like ocean-bound plastic. Madison Seating, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, makes these high-demand chairs accessible through its signature open-box and refurbished offerings, slashing prices by up to 50% off MSRP. This move caters to design-savvy buyers and taps into the growing appetite for sustainable, affordable luxury in 2025.Upgrade your workspace today. Visit http://www.madisonseating.com/ to shop the new Herman Miller Aeron in Onyx, Graphite, and more.“The new Aeron colors are a game-changer for workspaces,” said David Cohen, CEO of Madison Seating. “We’re thrilled to stock Onyx and Graphite, giving customers a chance to own a piece of design history at a fraction of the cost.” Supporting this, a recent Workplace Trends report notes that 68% of U.S. workers prioritize ergonomic furniture for home offices. In comparison, 54% seek sustainable options—statistics the Aeron and Madison Seating address head-on.The problem? Premium furniture often comes with a premium price tag, leaving many buyers sidelined. Herman Miller’s official site lists the Aeron starting at $1,500+, a steep barrier for small businesses, freelancers, and home office enthusiasts. Madison Seating solves this by offering like-new, fully authenticated Aerons starting at $749, with free U.S. shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee. This pricing strategy aligns with their mission, established in 2005, to democratize access to top-tier brands like Herman Miller and Steelcase.Beyond affordability, the new Aeron’s features shine. Its 8Z Pellicle suspension adapts to body contours, reducing pressure points by 30% compared to traditional chairs (per Herman Miller’s testing). The Harmonic 2 Tilt ensures fluid movement, while PostureFit SL supports spinal alignment—ideal for extended workdays. The Onyx finish, a deep black with a subtle sheen, and Graphite, a sleek gray, elevate any space, from minimalist offices to modern living rooms. Sustainability is a bonus: over 50% of the chair’s materials are recycled, including ocean-bound plastic, diverting waste from landfills.“Madison Seating made my dream chair a reality,” said Sarah Lin, a graphic designer from Chicago. “The Graphite Aeron looks stunning in my studio, and I saved hundreds without sacrificing quality.” Customer testimonials like Sarah’s underscore Madison Seating’s reputation, bolstered by over 600 Trustpilot reviews averaging 4.5 stars as of early 2025. The company’s Brooklyn-based team ensures each chair meets strict quality standards, whether new, open-box, or refurbished.This launch isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s timely. With 2025 marking Aeron’s 31st year, its refreshed palette arrives as hybrid work models solidify. A Furniture Today survey found that 73% of retailers expect ergonomic chair sales to rise this year, driven by health-conscious consumers. Madison Seating’s inventory of the latest Aerons positions them ahead of the curve, especially as competitors scramble to match their pricing and variety.About Madison SeatingMadison Seating, founded in 2005, is a Brooklyn, NY-based online retailer specializing in premium office and home furniture at discount prices. Offering brands like Herman Miller and Steelcase, their mission is to provide affordable, high-quality seating solutions. With nearly two decades of growth, Madison Seating continues to redefine value in the furniture industry.

