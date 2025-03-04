OFL urges united tariff response

TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noting that any answer to Trump’s attack on our economy will be successful, only if it is embraced by all affected parties, the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), today reasserted its call for all four Ontario parties, Ontario trade unions, community leaders, and business to be given a meaningful voice in Ontario’s tariff response.

“Ontario has only one chance to get it right,” OFL President Laura Walton said today, referring to Ontario’s response to Trump’s tariffs.

“On behalf of the more than one million Ontario workers in 54 unions, and all working people in this province, I remind the Premier that while he may have secured a victory in the recent general election, he won’t succeed if he tries to do it alone—without the voices of Ontario’s workers.”

“As we plan the anti-tariff strategy and implement needed support for impacted workers and communities, interprovincial trade barriers are a perfect example of a critical piece that can only be gotten right, if everybody is at the table,” added Walton.

“Ontario businesses, political parties and even our own trade unions will have their differences on the best way forward,” said Walton. “However, in this unprecedented moment, we have an obligation to find common ground because failure is clearly not an option.”

The OFL is watching closely to see how the Premier will use the new legislative session to meaningfully unite Ontario in dealing with Trump’s assault on our jobs and economy, including how the government will respond to the mounting issues of importance to the people of Ontario, such as healthcare and fighting a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

“If Premier Ford is prepared to really bring all of Ontario’s voices together, then I am confident we really can win this fight.”

Media Contact:

Jenny Sellathurai

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

jsellathruai@ofl.ca | 416-894-3456

cj/COPE343

