LUKE and the American Association of Christian Counselors Announce Partnership to Expand Human Flourishing Support for Military, Veterans, First Responders, and Their Families

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUKE Holdings, Inc. (“LUKE”), a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government, has joined forces with the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC) to champion a new initiative addressing the urgent mental health crisis facing active-duty military, reservists, veterans, first responders, and their families. These heroes encounter significant barriers to care, including stigma, privacy concerns, and a lack of culturally competent support. Faith-based mental health and counseling services can help break down these barriers by serving as a trusted resource for those hesitant to engage with traditional mental health systems.

Through this partnership, LUKE and AACC will expand access to evidence-based, faith-informed counseling services that strengthen resilience and well-being among those who serve our nation. This initiative will be overseen and guided by the newly established HERO Council (Human Flourishing, Excellence, Resilience, Oversight), an advisory board of nationally recognized mental health experts, clinicians, and academics. The HERO Council will ensure that those in need receive the highest quality of faith-based mental health care, grounded in the best available science.

"At LUKE, we believe that those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others deserve the highest quality care tailored to their needs," said John Sanders, CEO of LUKE. "This partnership with AACC reflects our unwavering commitment to providing a continuum of care that ensures no military member, veteran, first responder, or family member is left without the support they need."

The continuum of care model outlined in this initiative provides a tiered approach to mental health services, ranging from pastors and mental health advocates to licensed counselors, psychologists, and psychiatrists. This framework ensures that barriers to care are reduced, individuals receive the right level of support at the right time, and long-term mental health outcomes are improved.

Dr. Tim Clinton, President of AACC, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "The mental health crisis facing our service members, veterans, and first responders is real, and the need for faith-based, science-backed solutions has never been greater. By partnering with LUKE, we are taking a bold step toward bridging the gap between spiritual care and clinical excellence. The HERO Council will serve as a guiding force to uphold the highest standards in mental health support while honoring the deeply rooted faith traditions that many rely on for strength and healing."

This partnership aligns with the broader national recognition of faith-based organizations as key stakeholders in addressing societal challenges. As stated in President Trump’s recent Executive Order on the White House Faith Office, "Faith-based and community organizations have a unique capacity to serve those in need, and their engagement is essential in delivering compassionate care to all Americans."

LUKE and AACC are committed to working alongside faith leaders, mental health professionals, and government partners to implement this bold initiative. By leveraging the expertise of both organizations and America’s entire faith community, we aim to ensure that faith-informed mental health services are accessible, accountable, and held to the highest clinical and ethical standards.

About LUKE

LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. With a track record of success, LUKE has placed healthcare and caregiving professionals in over 200 job categories to date, including "hard-to-find" positions. Founded in 1996 as Dependable Health Services with a mission of care, the company came together in 2022 with Luke & Associates, a proud provider of healthcare to military personnel and their families. They continue to evolve and today operate under the LUKE name, acquiring Coastal Clinical and Management Services (CCMS) in 2024, leveraging their combined strengths as third-party providers in recruiting, training, credentialing, and managing medical professionals, caregivers, and other service professionals. https://lukestaffing.com/

About AACC

The American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC) is committed to encouraging, strengthening and serving Christian mental health professionals including licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, psychotherapists, marriage and family therapists, addictions counselors, and counselors, as well as Christian life and mental health coaches, pastors, lay counselors and the community at large. AACC’s goal is to equip those in the helping profession with research-based biopsychosocial knowledge and spiritual truths to aid in counseling and ministering to those who seek assistance in achieving mental wellness, personal wholeness, interpersonal competence, and spiritual maturity. To learn more, visit https://aacc.net/.

