SABER College Announces Start Date for Professional Nursing Program: March 17, 2025

SABER College, Professional Nursing Program

SABER College launches its 2025 Professional Nursing Program on March 17, to meet Florida’s growing demand for skilled nurses.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABER College is pleased to announce that its 2025 Professional Nursing Program (A.S) will commence on March 17. This two-year program, designed to prepare aspiring nurses for successful careers in the now more than ever-evolving healthcare sector, comprises theoretical and hands-on training to provide the students with the best instruction possible.

The healthcare industry is experiencing a significant demand for qualified nursing professionals. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of registered nurses is projected to grow by 6 percent from 2023 to 2033, which is faster than the average for all occupations. This growth translates to approximately 194,500 job openings for registered nurses each year, mainly due to the need to replace retiring workers and those transitioning to other roles.

In Florida, the demand for skilled nurses is particularly pressing. The state reported over 16,000 nursing vacancies in 2024, alongside a turnover rate of 17.6 percent. Despite having the nation's highest number of nursing exam takers, Florida has faced challenges regarding exam pass rates, highlighting the urgent need for well-trained nursing professionals. SABER College addresses this demand by offering rigorous training, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the NCLEX-RN examination.

"At SABER College, we are committed to bridging the gap in the healthcare industry by equipping our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their nursing careers," said Sergio Wong, Director of Executive Affairs. "Our Professional Nursing Program is designed to meet the growing need for competent nursing professionals in Florida."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the demand for RNs continues to grow, with thousands of job openings projected across Florida due to rising healthcare needs. Additionally, the median annual salary for RNs in Florida is approximately $77,000, with earning potential increasing based on experience and specialization.

About the SABER College's Professional Nursing Program

SABER College's Professional Nursing Program offers a robust curriculum that blends theoretical knowledge with practical application.

Key features of the program include:

. Comprehensive Curriculum: All courses cover essential nursing concepts, patient care techniques, pharmacology, and medical-surgical nursing.

. State-of-the-Art Facilities: Access to modern laboratories equipped with advanced medical simulation technology.

. Experienced Faculty: Instruction from seasoned professionals with extensive backgrounds in nursing and healthcare.

. Clinical Rotations: Hands-on experience in diverse healthcare settings, including hospitals and clinics, to ensure job readiness upon graduation.

. Supportive Learning Environment: Our small class sizes and personalized guidance foster student success.

Graduates of the program will be eligible to sit for the NCLEX-RN examination, the national licensing exam for registered nurses, paving the way for careers in various healthcare environments.

Why Choose SABER College?

SABER College is committed to student success, offering an educational environment that promotes academic excellence and career preparedness. Benefits include:

. Affordable Tuition: Competitive tuition rates with financial aid options for qualified students.

. Flexible Scheduling: Programs designed to accommodate working professionals and those with busy schedules.

. Career Services: Assistance with job placement and career development post-graduation.

. Diverse Community: An inclusive student body that enriches the learning experience.

