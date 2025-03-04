According to Pixalate’s February 2025 rankings, theguardian.com, theindependent.com, and buzzfeed.com, were the top three websites for programmatic ad quality in the Netherlands; ‘FotMob’ (Apple App Store) and ‘Vita Mahjong’ (Google Play Store) ranked No. 1 among mobile apps

London, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, has released the February 2025 Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for the Netherlands . This index evaluates apps across various platforms, including the web, the Apple App Store, and the Google Play Store.

The Publisher Trust Indexes are a comprehensive approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world’s websites and apps, bringing unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

In addition to the report for the Netherlands , Pixalate has also released Publisher Trust Indexes for the UK , Germany , Spain , Brazil , the U.S. , Canada , and Japan .

Netherlands Website PTI Rankings (February 2025)

Netherlands Mobile PTI Rankings (February 2025)

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 38 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 14+ million websites, Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores in February 2025 to compile the global Publisher Trust Indexes.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Indexes spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and provides breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes December be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC , “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in UK Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic December be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”.

