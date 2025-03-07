Seay/Felton Offers $20 Rideshare Voucher for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day

Seay/Felton $20 Rideshare Voucher for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers is offering $20 rideshare vouchers to help Savannah partygoers get home safely this St. Patrick’s Day.

We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and take advantage of this rideshare voucher to ensure a safe journey home.” — A Representative of Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bring thousands of revelers each year, and with the excitement comes the responsibility of getting home safely. To support safe festivities, Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers is offering partygoers a $20 rideshare voucher to help prevent drunk driving and encourage responsible celebrations.

Recognizing the importance of responsible drinking and road safety, Seay/Felton is launching billboards across Savannah encouraging attendees to take advantage of the free rideshare credit. To redeem the $20 rideshare voucher, partygoers can visit SFTrialLawyers.com and follow the instructions on the homepage.

“We take pride in protecting our community—not just in the courtroom, but in everyday life,” said a representative of Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers. “We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and take advantage of this rideshare voucher to ensure a safe journey home.”

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers not only promote safe celebrations but also provide legal assistance to those injured due to rideshare accidents, car crashes, drunk driving incidents, and other negligence-related cases. If you or a loved one has been affected by an accident, contact Seay/Felton for more information.

About Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers is an experienced personal injury law firm serving Georgia and Washington, D.C. With a proven record of success and a commitment to securing fair compensation for our clients, our attorneys offer unparalleled expertise and innovative legal solutions. We go beyond conventional legal approaches, uncovering new opportunities to ensure our clients receive the restitution they deserve.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.