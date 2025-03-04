TDCI Announces Over $17.54 Million Returned to Tennesseans in 2024

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces that a record-breaking $17.54 million was returned to Tennesseans in 2024 through the Department’s mediation and restitution efforts.

TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team, which mediates complaints between consumers and insurance companies, fielded a total of 3,728 complaints from consumers in 2024. By comparison, TDCI helped return a then-record amount of $17.45 million in 2023.

“Because of the work by our Consumer Insurance Services team, Tennessee consumers’ previously denied claims were overturned, and additional benefits were identified and paid,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “I am immensely proud of our team's work to help put money back into the pockets of hard-working Tennesseans who were unjustly denied a claim. I encourage consumers who may feel frustrated or overwhelmed when dealing with insurance-related issues to know they can contact our Consumer Insurance Services team for assistance about any questions or policy issues.”

TDCI regulates all lines of insurance and encourages consumers with insurance-related questions or concerns to contact our office for assistance. The top complaints are claim denials, claim delays, unsatisfactory settlement offers, and out-of-network benefits.

“Two consecutive years of returning record-breaking amounts of money to consumers are proof that we’re helping fulfill part of the Department’s mission of protecting Tennesseans,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston. “I join Commissioner Lawrence in saluting our team for their work and encourage consumers to remember they should always contact us with their questions – from everyday insurance questions to more complicated questions, such as those that might arise after a natural disaster.”

Consumers should review the following tips when purchasing insurance:

Verify that an insurance company and an agent are licensed in Tennessee.

that an insurance company and an agent are licensed in Tennessee. Read the policy documents, so you understand its provisions before filing a claim.

Retain pictures and/or receipts for all contents on your property. Digital tools, such as the NAIC Home Inventory App , can assist when it comes to filing claims after a fire loss.

, can assist when it comes to filing claims after a fire loss. Know your coverage limits for your auto policies, and what is required by state law.

Visit a healthcare provider that is in-network with your insurance carrier.

Purchase a new life insurance policy with the assistance of a licensed agent to help make the choices that are best suited for your personal needs. Life insurance policies often require personalization as well as certain health factors to determine your eligibility for coverage.

Questions about insurance? Visit our website or contact us at 1-800-342-4029 or (615) 741-2218.

