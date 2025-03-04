Submit Release
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Record full year 2024 revenue of $204.7 million increased 38% compared to prior year, and more than doubled fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA

WARSAW, Ind., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 & Recent Business Highlights

  • Helped a new record of over 34,000 children in the fourth quarter 2024 and approximately 138,000 for full year 2024, bringing the total to over 1.14 million since the inception of OrthoPediatrics         
  • Generated total revenue of $52.7 million for fourth quarter 2024, up 40% from $37.6 million in fourth quarter 2023; domestic revenue increased 52% and international revenue increased 5% in the quarter
  • Achieved adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Generated record total annual revenue of $204.7 million for full year 2024, up 38% from $148.7 million in 2023; domestic revenue increased 45% and international revenue increased 15% in 2024
  • Achieved record full year adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million in 2024, compared to $5.0 million in 2023
  • Reduced fourth quarter 2024 free cash flow usage by 70% as compared to the third quarter 2024 year to date average, and reduced fourth quarter 2024 free cash flow usage by 67% as compared to the same period in the prior year. Anticipate first full quarter of positive free cash flow in fourth quarter 2025
  • Reiterated full year 2025 revenue guidance to be in a range of $235.0 million to $242.0 million, representing growth of 15% to 18% compared to 2024

“2024 was yet another year that OrthoPediatrics delivered strong results, successfully executed on our strategy, and further solidified our market leading position as we surround the pediatric orthopedic surgeon with all of the technology they need. With an extremely diverse business we have multiple levers that drive growth and we saw strength across all segments as Trauma and Deformity, Scoliosis, and OPSB continue to capture market share,” commented David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics. “Looking ahead, we are positioned well to further build on our past success and achieve our long-term goal of helping one million kids per year. We will help more children than ever, capture more share across the entire business as we continue to break revenue records, grow our adjusted EBITDA, and improve cash usage in 2025 and beyond, and we look forward to driving our Company through this next phase of growth."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $52.7 million, a 40% increase compared to $37.6 million for the same period last year. The increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by growth across Global Trauma and Deformity, Scoliosis, and OPSB, plus the addition of Boston O&P, partially offset by lower growth in international revenue. U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $42.9 million, a 52% increase compared to $28.3 million for the same period last year, representing 81% of total revenue. International revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.8 million, a 5% increase compared to $9.4 million for the same period last year, representing 19% of total revenue. Growth in the quarter was primarily driven by Scoliosis sales.

Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $204.7 million, a 38% increase compared to $148.7 million in 2023. Full year U.S. revenue was $161.2 million, a 45% increase compared to $111.0 million in 2023, representing 79% of total revenue. International revenue for the full year 2024 was $43.6 million, a 15% increase compared to $37.7 million in 2023, representing 21% of total revenue.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $36.4 million, a 35% increase compared to $27.1 million for the same period last year. Revenue was driven by growth from Trauma, Pega products, Ex-Fix, and OPSB, as well as the addition of Boston O&P. Scoliosis revenue was $15.6 million, a 62% increase compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Scoliosis growth was driven primarily by increased U.S. growth across the Response and ApiFix non-fusion system, as well as the addition of Boston O&P. Sports Medicine/Other revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.6 million, compared to $0.9 million for the same period last year.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the full year 2024 was $145.1 million, a 36% increase compared to $106.8 million in 2023. Scoliosis revenue for the full year 2024 was $55.2 million, a 45% increase compared to $37.9 million in 2023. Sports Medicine/Other revenue for the full year 2024 was $4.4 million, an 11% increase compared to $4.0 million in 2023.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $35.6 million, an $8.9 million increase compared to $26.7 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 67.5%, compared to 71.0% for the same period last year. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by an approximately $3.0 million, full year, adjustment from the reclassification of certain labor and overhead expenses previously recorded in general and administrative expenses into cost of revenue related to our Boston O&P manufacturing business. For the full year 2024, gross profit margin was 72.6%, compared to 74.8% in 2023. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by an approximately $3.0 million, full year, adjustment from the reclassification of certain labor and overhead expenses previously recorded in general and administrative expenses into cost of revenue related to our Boston O&P manufacturing business. This reclassification does not impact our total operating loss, net loss or Adjusted EBITDA.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $49.6 million, a $14.8 million increase compared to $34.8 million for the same period last year. Full year operating expenses were $183.6 million, a 33.0% increase compared to $138.0 million in 2023. The increase was mainly driven by volume of units sold, and increased volume related commission, as well as the addition of Boston O&P.

Sales and marketing expenses increased $4.0 million, or 31.1%, to $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2024, sales and marketing expense increased $11.5 million, or 21.7%, to $64.3 million. The increase was primarily driven by increased sales commission expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased $5.4 million, or 28.2%, to $24.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2024, general and administrative expense increased $29.5 million, or 40.2%, to $102.8 million. The fourth quarter and full year increases were driven primarily by the addition of personnel and resources to support the continued expansion of the business, the addition of Boston O&P, and increases in non-cash items such as stock compensation, depreciation and amortization.

One-time charges for the fourth quarter 2024 included a $3.7 million restructuring charge associated with the closure of our Israel office and included severance, inventory write off, lease exit fees, and other expenses. In addition, we recorded an impairment charge related to one of our tradenames of $1.8 million compared to $1.0 million during the third quarter in 2023.

Total other expense was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to other income of $1.2 million for the same period last year, and other expense was $6.9 million for 2024 compared to other income of $5.4 million for 2023. For 2024, there was no fair value adjustment of contingent consideration compared to a $3.0 million benefit for 2023, and in 2024 we incurred a one-time refinancing expense of $3.2 million.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.1 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period last year. Net loss per share for the period was $0.69 per basic share and diluted share, compared to $0.29 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million as compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the full year 2024 was $37.8 million, compared to a net loss of $21.0 million last year. There was no fair value adjustment of contingent consideration for year 2024, the sales performance period associated with our ApiFix system sales milestone ended, and no additional amounts were owed to the sellers. This is compared to a favorable $3.0 million fair value adjustment in 2023. Net loss per share for the period was $1.64 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $0.92 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $8.5 million compared to $5.0 million for the full year 2023. See below for additional information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 23,171,662 shares.

As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash were $70.8 million compared to $78.1 million and $82.3 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. We also have an additional $25.0 million available on our term loan.

Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance
For full year 2025, the Company expects its revenue to be in the range of $235.0 million to $242.0 million, representing growth of 15% to 18% over 2024 revenue. The Company also expects its annual set deployment to be approximately $15.0 million and expects to generate $15.0 million to $17.0 million of adjusted EBITDA for full year 2025.

Conference Call
OrthoPediatrics will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.orthopediatrics.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "intend," "future," "goals," "potential,” "objective," "would" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, such as the impact of widespread health emergencies, such as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, and the other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in OrthoPediatrics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024, as updated and supplemented by our other SEC reports filed from time to time, that may cause our results, activity levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. OrthoPediatrics assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted loss per share in this press release represents diluted loss per share on a GAAP basis, plus the accreted interest attributable to acquisition installment payables, the fair value adjustment of contingent consideration, trademark impairment, restructuring charges, European Union Medical Device Regulation fees, acquisition related costs, non-recurring Pega conversion fees, MidCap financing termination fees, and minimum purchase commitment costs. The fair value adjustment of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP diluted loss per share excluding these expenses, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such expenses are not reflective of our ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net loss, plus interest expense, net plus other expense, provision for income taxes (benefit), depreciation and amortization, trademark impairment, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustment of contingent consideration, restructuring charges, European Union Medical Device Regulation fees, acquisition related costs, non-recurring Pega conversion fees, MidCap financing termination fees, and the cost of minimum purchase commitments. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provided in this earnings release enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operating performance. Management uses these metrics as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, net income or loss as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and other potential cash requirements. In evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share or Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using these adjusted measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation. The schedules below contain reconciliations of reported GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings and net (loss) income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 75 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data)
 
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:      
Cash $ 43,820     $ 31,055  
Restricted cash   1,957       1,972  
Short-term investments   25,013       49,251  
Accounts receivable - trade, net of allowances of $1,145 and $1,373, respectively   42,357       34,617  
Inventories, net   117,005       105,851  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   7,021       3,750  
Total current assets   237,173       226,496  
       
Property and equipment, net   50,596       41,048  
Other assets:      
Amortizable intangible assets, net   64,427       69,275  
Goodwill   93,844       83,699  
Other intangible assets   16,752       15,287  
Other non-current assets   10,417       2,940  
Total other assets   185,440       171,201  
Total assets $ 473,209     $ 438,745  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable - trade   8,908       12,649  
Accrued compensation and benefits   13,888       11,325  
Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate   160       152  
Current portion of acquisition installment payable   1,347       10,149  
Other current liabilities   9,659       7,391  
Total current liabilities   33,962       41,666  
Long-term liabilities:      
Long-term term loan   23,957       9,297  
Long-term convertible note   47,913        
Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion   451       611  
Other long-term debt, net of current portion   635        
Acquisition installment payable, net of current portion   2,452       3,551  
Deferred income taxes   3,381       5,483  
Other long-term liabilities   5,892       1,112  
Total long-term liabilities   84,681       20,054  
Total liabilities   118,643       61,720  
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,217,508 shares and 23,378,408 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   6       6  
Additional paid-in capital   600,897       580,287  
Accumulated deficit   (235,564 )     (197,742 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (10,773 )     (5,526 )
Total stockholders' equity   354,566       377,025  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 473,209     $ 438,745  
               


ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Net revenue $ 52,667     $ 37,613     $ 204,727     $ 148,732  
Cost of revenue   17,102       10,899       56,129       37,479  
Gross profit   35,565       26,714       148,598       111,253  
               
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing   16,784       12,799       64,296       52,824  
General and administrative   24,431       19,060       102,789       73,300  
Trademark impairment   1,836             1,836       985  
Restructuring   3,653             3,653        
Research and development   2,916       2,921       11,034       10,895  
Total operating expenses   49,620       34,780       183,608       138,004  
               
Operating loss   (14,055 )     (8,066 )     (35,010 )     (26,751 )
               
Other expenses (income):              
Interest expense (income), net   1,319       (303 )     2,621       (198 )
Loss on early extinguishment of debt               3,230        
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration         (6 )           (2,980 )
Other expense (income)   1,035       (854 )     1,068       (2,261 )
Total other expenses (income), net   2,354       (1,163 )     6,919       (5,439 )
               
Net loss before income taxes $ (16,409 )   $ (6,903 )     (41,929 )     (21,312 )
Income tax benefit   (340 )     (212 )     (4,107 )     (338 )
Net loss $ (16,069 )   $ (6,691 )   $ (37,822 )   $ (20,974 )
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic   23,171,662       22,762,689       23,077,704       22,675,477  
Diluted   23,171,662       22,762,689       23,077,704       22,675,477  
Net loss per share              
Basic $ (0.69 )   $ (0.29 )   $ (1.64 )   $ (0.92 )
Diluted $ (0.69 )   $ (0.29 )   $ (1.64 )   $ (0.92 )
                               


ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024
   2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES  
Net loss $ (37,822 )   $ (20,974 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Impairment   1,836       985  
Depreciation and amortization   19,080       17,385  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   3,230        
Stock-based compensation   13,548       10,526  
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration         (2,980 )
Accretion of acquisition installment payable   661       1,372  
Deferred income taxes   (4,736 )     (1,163 )
Non-cash other   90        
Changes in certain operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable - trade   (4,749 )     (9,724 )
Inventories   (13,197 )     (26,279 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (1,561 )     94  
Accounts payable - trade   (4,280 )     1,491  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   537       6,852  
Other   315       (4,631 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (27,048 )     (27,046 )
INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Acquisition of Boston O&P, net of cash acquired   (20,225 )      
Clinic acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (2,882 )      
Acquisition of MedTech, net of cash acquired         (3,097 )
Acquisition of Rhino assets         (546 )
Sale of short-term marketable securities   49,855       112,904  
Purchase of short-term marketable securities   (25,000 )     (48,600 )
Investment in private companies and purchases of licenses   (647 )     (2,106 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (14,263 )     (16,878 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (13,162 )     41,677  
FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from issuance of debt   73,533       9,424  
Payment of debt issuance costs   (3,407 )      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options         21  
Installment payment for ApiFix   (2,250 )     (2,000 )
Installment payment for MedTech   (1,250 )      
Payments on mortgage notes   (152 )     (144 )
Payments on clinic acquisition notes   (1,108 )      
Payment on debt   (12,231 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities   53,135       7,301  
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (175 )     633  
       
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH   12,750       22,565  
       
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period   33,027       10,462  
Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 45,777     $ 33,027  
       
       
   2024     2023 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES      
Cash paid for interest $ 2,752     $ 42  
Transfer of instruments between property and equipment and inventory $ 420     $ 57  
Issuance of common shares for ApiFix installment $ 6,929     $ 6,178  
Issuance of common shares to acquire MedTech $     $ 2,274  
Issuance of common shares for MedTech installment $ 133     $  
Issuance of common shares to acquire Rhino assets $     $ 478  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 8,957     $ 706  
Debt issuance costs not yet paid $     $ 127  
               


ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Product sales by geographic location: 2024   2023   2024   2023
U.S. $ 42,894   $ 28,262   $ 161,163   $ 111,010
International   9,773     9,351     43,564     37,722
Total $ 52,667   $ 37,613   $ 204,727   $ 148,732
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Product sales by category: 2024   2023   2024   2023
Trauma and deformity $ 36,409   $ 27,066   $ 145,126   $ 106,781
Scoliosis   15,632     9,663     55,153     37,933
Sports medicine/other   626     884     4,448     4,018
Total $ 52,667   $ 37,613   $ 204,727   $ 148,732
                       


ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS (INCOME) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Net loss $ (16,069 )   $ (6,691 )   $ (37,822 )   $ (20,974 )
Interest expense (income), net   1,319       (303 )     2,621       (198 )
Other expense (income), net   1,035       (854 )     1,068       (2,261 )
Income tax benefit   (340 )     (212 )     (4,107 )     (338 )
Depreciation and amortization   3,993       5,479       19,080       17,385  
Trademark impairment   1,836             1,836       985  
Stock-based compensation   3,888       2,516       13,548       10,526  
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration         (6 )           (2,980 )
Restructuring charges   3,653             3,653        
European Union Medical Device Regulation fees   1,386             1,386        
Acquisition related costs   1,762       451       2,266       650  
Non-recurring Pega conversion fees                     277  
MidCap financing termination fees               3,230        
Minimum purchase commitment cost   560       915       1,760       1,968  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,023     $ 1,295     $ 8,519     $ 5,040  
                               


ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP
ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) PER SHARE
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Loss per share, diluted (GAAP) $ (0.69 )   $ (0.29 )   $ (1.64 )   $ (0.92 )
Accretion of interest attributable to acquisition installment payable         0.01       0.02       0.05  
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration                     (0.13 )
Trademark impairment   0.08             0.08       0.04  
Restructuring charges   0.16             0.16        
European Union Medical Device Regulation fees   0.06             0.06        
Acquisition related costs   0.08       0.02       0.10       0.03  
Non-recurring Pega conversion fees                     0.01  
MidCap financing termination fees               0.14        
Minimum purchase commitment cost   0.02       0.04       0.08       0.09  
Adjusted loss per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ (0.29 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (1.01 )   $ (0.83 )

