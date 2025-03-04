Definitive Healthcare Corp. reports inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that in connection with the hiring of two senior leaders, the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee (the “Committee”) of Definitive Healthcare’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards. The Committee granted Kate Hastings, Definitive Healthcare’s new Chief Customer Officer an inducement award consisting of 172,414 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) effective March 3, 2025 and granted Benjamin Graboske, Definitive Healthcare’s new EVP, Technology, Engineering and Chief Data Officer an inducement award consisting of 1,018,330 time-based RSUs, effective March 3, 2025. Each of these awards was individually negotiated and was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Hastings’ and Mr. Graboske’s respective commencement of employment with Definitive Healthcare in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each of the awards is subject to the terms and conditions of Definitive Healthcare’s 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

Ms. Hastings’ RSUs will vest as follows, subject to Ms. Hastings’ continued employment through each such date: (i) 25% will vest on February 1, 2026; (ii) the remainder will vest in quarterly installments equal to 6.25% of the total RSUs over the subsequent 3 years, until fully vested.

Mr. Graboske’s RSUs will vest as follows, subject to Mr. Graboske’s continued employment through each such date: (i) 25% will vest on April 1, 2026; (ii) the remainder will vest in quarterly installments equal to 6.25% of the total RSUs over the subsequent 3 years, until fully vested.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251

Media Contact:

Bethany Swackhamer

bswackhamer@definitivehc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.